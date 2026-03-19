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Home > World News > Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear

Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear

A bomb threat at Dick's Sporting Goods in Canton Marketplace, Georgia, triggered evacuations and heavy police response. Authorities secured the area, searched for explosives, and found none. Investigators are tracking the source of the false alarm, while the store remains closed for safety checks.

Canton Marketplace Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Dick's Sporting Goods, No Explosives Found
Canton Marketplace Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Dick's Sporting Goods, No Explosives Found

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 19, 2026 04:29:25 IST

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Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear

A serious emergency situation started at the Canton Marketplace in Georgia on Wednesday afternoon when a bomb threat was directed at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store. The Canton Police Department sent multiple units to 1810 Cumming Highway at 4:17 p.m. following reports about a possible explosive device located inside the retail establishment.

Authorities created a secure boundary together with the Cherokee County Sheriff Office and the Cherokee County Fire Department, and they started to evacuate all people from the building.

Emergency responders established a strong police presence at the scene while officials worked to stop emergency operations in order to begin their complete forensic investigation of the site.

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Law Enforcement Response and Public Safety Protocols

The law enforcement team executed their response with full strength by establishing emergency operations, which required all civilians to leave the “hot zone” area for their protection against potential fatalities. The officers executed standard public safety procedures by conducting a complete search of the store to detect any concealed items or unusual activity.

The Canton Police Department established an official notice that required residents to stay away from Canton Marketplace during the emergency situation because emergency vehicles created major traffic problems that cut off access to nearby businesses.

The local police department and county fire department worked together to maintain area security while specialized teams assessed potential dangers that might affect community safety.

Investigating Threat Credibility and Evidence Search

The investigators began their work as the scene became stable, and they needed to assess threat credibility, which would help them determine whether the call was a coordinated hoax or a real threat. Special units performed a complete evidence search by using manual methods and specialized tools to check for the presence of any verified device.

Authorities issued a follow-up statement that confirmed that the initial report caused public panic but no explosive materials were found at the site during the first safety check.

The investigators are currently tracking the source of the alarm-triggering communication, which “swatting” incidents and false reports continue to present as major threats to local commerce centers. The store remained closed during the final assessment, but the immediate danger decreased after the site received clearance.

Also Read: Coyote Flats Fire Forces Rapid City Evacuations: Neck Yoke Residents Flee as Flames Near Rockerville, Terrifying Scenes Unfold

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Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear

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Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear

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Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear
Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear
Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear
Canton, Georgia Marketplace In Panic: Bomb Threat At Dick’s Sporting Goods Triggers Evacuations, Sparks Shopper Fear

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