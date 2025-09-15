China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade

China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade

China accused the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” after Washington urged allies to impose tariffs over Beijing’s Russian oil purchases. Talks in Madrid cover tariffs, TikTok, and trade disputes, as tensions rise with a probe into Nvidia and unresolved issues on tech, Russia ties, and fentanyl chemicals.

Scott Bessent is the Secretary of the Treasury of US. (Image Credit - X)
Scott Bessent is the Secretary of the Treasury of US. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 15, 2025 19:10:54 IST

China has accused the United States of “unilateral bullying” after Washington called on its allies to place tariffs on China for buying oil from Russia. The move has added fresh tension just as Chinese and U.S. officials meet in Spain to discuss ways to ease trade disputes.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war could end if NATO members stopped importing Russian oil and placed tariffs of 50–100% on China for its oil trade with Moscow. While Washington has already imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, it has not taken similar action against China.

US Asks G7 and NATO to Impose Sanctions on China

US asked G7 and NATO members to impose sanctions on Chinese goods, a demand which Beijing objected to. Calling Russia an “all-weather” friend, Chinese officials said the US is practising “economic coercion.”

The U.S. and Chinese officials continued discussion in Madrid on Monday. The groups reportedly talked on issues such as tariffs and America’s demand that Bytedance should sell its stake in the TikTok app. At the same time, China’s market regulator said a preliminary probe had found that U.S. chipmaker Nvidia violated the country’s anti-monopoly law. This could result in another sign of growing friction.

Trade Tensions Rise Between China and US

Relations between the two biggest economies have worsened, despite a fragile tariff truce agreed in May and extended in August. That truce had prevented tariffs on each other’s goods from rising to extreme levels. But key disputes remain unresolved, including U.S. restrictions on Chinese technology and chip imports, China’s close ties with Russia, and American complaints that Beijing is not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl chemicals into the U.S.

Beijing Seeks ‘Equal Dialogue’ with US

In its official statement, China’s commerce ministry urged Washington to be “prudent in words and deeds” and to resolve disputes through “equal dialogue.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two sides are “very close” to an agreement on TikTok. Speaking to reporters before Monday’s talks in Madrid, he stressed that even if a TikTok deal is not finalized, it will not harm overall U.S.-China relations, which remain “strong at the highest levels.”

Also Read: Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!

Tags: bytedancechinatariffTikTokunited states

RELATED News

How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?
EAM Jaishankar wishes Nicaragua on Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam visits Bramarishi Ashram in Tirupati
Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!

LATEST NEWS

Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming IPO?
Who Is Nupur Bora? Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized From ACS Officer’s Flat Who Joined Services Only Six Years Ago
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna send heartwarming birthday wishes for son Aarav, actor calls himself "proud sidekick"
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
"Super entertaining": Kajol names Govinda her favourite guest on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'
Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for 'Severance'
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India May Snub ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi Over Handshake Row, Refuse Trophy, Says Reports
Ryan Group of Institutions Partners with Royal Grammar School Guildford to Launch Premium British Curriculum Schools in India
Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 OUT: How to Download 12th Level Response Sheet PDF |Direct Link Here
China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade
China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade
China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade
China Hits Back at US: Slams ‘Unilateral Bullying’ Over Russia Oil Trade

QUICK LINKS