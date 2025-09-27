LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > World > China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat

China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat

China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 18:44:08 IST

Beijing [China] September 27 (ANI) The United States cybersecurity agency, “Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency” (CISA) has issued an urgent directive requiring all federal agencies to detect and fix system weaknesses after uncovering a major hacking campaign that exploits zero-day vulnerabilities, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, CISA said the operation represents a “serious threat” to government networks since the flaws remain active even after reboots and system upgrades. Zero-day vulnerabilities refer to previously unknown gaps in software, firmware, or hardware that cybercriminals can exploit immediately before developers provide a security patch.

Cisco, a key player in the investigation, confirmed that the campaign is linked to the advanced threat actor known as ArcaneDoor. The company revealed that several government agencies had contacted it as early as May to help probe attacks on Cisco ASA devices. Cisco said it has “high confidence” in its findings and strongly urged customers to update to fixed software releases to halt the attackers’ methods.

Evidence also suggests possible Chinese involvement. Cybersecurity firm Censys reported in May that ArcaneDoor’s infrastructure was traced largely to Chinese networks.

Four out of five IP addresses linked to the group were hosted in China, some connected to major players like Tencent and the telecom provider ChinaNet. Censys stated that such vast and resourceful networks would be a logical infrastructure for a global cyber operation; the links to Chinese entities raise questions about potential state support, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

The directive was announced the same day CISA’s acting deputy executive assistant director for cyber, Chris Butera, spoke at a FedScoop panel on the growing challenge of patching vulnerabilities. Butera explained that more than 40,000 vulnerabilities were published last year alone, making it nearly impossible for organisations to keep pace. He emphasised the role of automation and artificial intelligence in handling these threats. Butera added that federal agencies have made progress, patching more than 99 per cent of the internet-facing vulnerabilities listed in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalogue, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinacyberattackus-china

RELATED News

Japanese NGO of Hiroshima survivors honours PM Modi as Global Voice of Peace
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
Navratri Viral Video: Foreigners Ace The Garba Moves Like A Pro In Belgium Right On The Streets, Internet Asks To ‘Use Temple Premises’
Government negligence leaves Pakistani students stranded in PoGB as academic futures collapse
Riyadh: Indian Embassy's Viksit Bharat Run 2025 draws enthusiastic participation from diaspora, local communities

LATEST NEWS

Scindia lauds BSNL's indigenous 4G network, says India emerging as global telecom manufacturing hub
Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat

QUICK LINKS