Xi Jinping's Final Warning to Taiwan, Declares Reunification 'Unstoppable' In New Year Speech As China Wraps Up War Drills

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued his strongest New Year warning yet on Taiwan, declaring reunification with the self-governed island “unstoppable.” The remarks came as China concluded its most intense military drills around Taiwan in recent months, involving naval, air, and rocket forces.

Xi Jinping vows Taiwan reunification is “unstoppable” as China wraps up intense PLA military drills, escalating tensions across the region. Photos: X.
Xi Jinping vows Taiwan reunification is “unstoppable” as China wraps up intense PLA military drills, escalating tensions across the region. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 1, 2026 09:39:36 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday issued his strongest New Year warning yet on Taiwan, vowing to bring the self-governed island under Beijing’s control and declaring reunification “unstoppable,” as China wrapped up its most intense military drills around the territory in recent months.

Delivering his New Year’s Eve address broadcast by state-run CCTV, Xi reinforced Beijing’s long-standing claim over Taiwan and left little ambiguity about China’s intent to annex the island, using force if required.

“The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable,” Xi said during the televised speech.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are bound by blood ties thicker than water,” he added.

China Concludes Military Exercise Around Taiwan

Xi’s remarks came as the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) concluded large-scale live-fire military exercises encircling Taiwan, underscoring China’s growing willingness to pair political messaging with military coercion.

The drills, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, involved a coordinated deployment of China’s navy, air force, rocket force, and coast guard. Chinese forces simulated blockades around Taiwan’s major ports, a scenario widely viewed as a precursor tactic in any potential attempt to seize control of the island.

Justice Mission 2025 And US Intelligence Warnings 

Dubbed “Justice Mission 2025,” the exercises were held closer to Taiwan than previous PLA drills, significantly escalating tensions with Taipei and prompting heightened military vigilance across the region.

Xi’s renewed warning aligns with earlier assessments from United States intelligence agencies, which have cautioned that China could attempt a military operation to annex Taiwan within the next decade. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory, despite the island’s democratic governance and independent political system.

China’s claims have increasingly been backed by shows of force, with military activity around Taiwan becoming more frequent and more complex over the past year.

‘Taiwan Retrocession Day’

During his address, Xi also referenced the celebration of “Taiwan Retrocession Day,” a holiday created this year by China to mark the anniversary of the end of Japanese imperial rule in Taiwan in 1945.

The emphasis on the historical narrative underscores Beijing’s effort to frame its claim over Taiwan as both inevitable and rooted in history, even as Taiwan’s current government rejects those assertions.

Taiwan Remains on High Alert

In Taipei, authorities remained on heightened alert on Wednesday, even after the drills formally concluded. Taiwan’s emergency maritime response center continued to closely monitor Chinese naval movements in nearby waters.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said a significant number of Chinese aircraft and vessels were still operating within its response area. The military has been ordered to maintain what officials described as an “appropriate contingency mechanism.”

In a strongly worded statement, Taiwan’s defense department condemned Beijing’s actions, warning of broader regional consequences.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive and militaristic provocations endanger regional security and stability, and have been condemned by democratic allies in the international community,” the ministry said.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 9:39 AM IST
