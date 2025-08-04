‘I’m in Dubai’: Osman Hadi Murder Accused Denies Charges Amid ‘India’ Claims – Watch Viral Video

Bangladesh student leader Osman Hadi, the prime accused, Faisal Karim Masud, has denied any involvement in the killing, claiming he was in Dubai at the time, contradicting Bangladesh police allegations that he was in India. In a viral video message, whose authenticity has not been verified, Masud asserted his innocence and alleged that a radical political group was responsible for the attack.

Masud acknowledged that he had visited Hadi’s office prior to the shooting but maintained that his association with the Inqilab Moncho spokesperson was purely professional. The video statement has reignited debate and raised fresh questions about the true sequence of events.

Viral Video of Osman Hadi Murder Accused

“I am Faisal Karim Masud. I want to state clearly that I am not involved in the murder of Hadi in any way. This case is completely false and based on a fabricated conspiracy,” Masud said in the message.

He added that the alleged false implication forced him to leave the country and travel to Dubai. “I reached Dubai with great difficulty, despite holding a valid five-year multiple-entry visa,” he claimed.

#BreakingNews: Osman Hadi’s killer in Dubai! Hours after the location of Osman Hadi’s killer exposed, now Faisal Karim Masud, one of the key accused, in a video message said. he is currently in Dubai and has no involvement in the killing. pic.twitter.com/fQJ6kI019d — Omkara (@OmkaraRoots) December 31, 2025







They have no involvement whatsoever. This kind of inhumane treatment of my family is unjust and unacceptable, and I strongly protest against it,” he said.

Explaining his connection with Hadi, Masud stated that he had indeed visited Hadi’s office. “I am a businessman who owns an IT firm and have previously worked with the Ministry of Finance. I met Hadi regarding a job opportunity. He assured me he would arrange the position and asked for an advance payment,” he claimed.

He further added, “Accordingly, I gave him 500,000 taka. He also asked me to donate to his various programmes, and I provided funds whenever he requested. Just last Friday, I gave him money for one of his programmes.”

Masud went on to accuse Jamaat of orchestrating Hadi’s murder, alleging that the student leader was “a product of Jamaat” and was killed by “Jamaati elements.” He insisted that neither he nor his younger brother was present on the motorcycle linked to the crime and claimed they had been deliberately framed.

“My family is being made to suffer unjustly. This kind of harassment is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable,” he said. Meanwhile, a purported image of Masud’s UAE visa has also been circulating widely on social media.

Osama Hadi Murder Case

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in Bangladesh’s student uprising last year, was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 12 and succumbed to his injuries six days later at a hospital in Singapore. He had emerged as a prominent leader during the student-led protests that eventually brought an end to Sheikh Hasina’s rule in the country.

Following Hadi’s death, violence erupted in Dhaka, with mobs vandalising and setting fire to the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, along with progressive cultural organisations Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi. In a separate incident, a Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob in central Mymensingh.