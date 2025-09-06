China’s Energy Lifeline: Russia Sends Second LNG Tanker – How Will US-Europe React?

China has received its second Russian tanker containing liquified natural gas (LNG), sanctioned by the US. The newest energy import underscores another key pointer of relations between Beijing and Moscow even as Washington rages.

The vessel, named Voskhod, delivered a shipment from the Arctic LNG 2 project to the Beihai import terminal in southern China on Saturday, according to Bloomberg’s ship-tracking data. This follows the first delivery from Arctic LNG 2 in late August, just before Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China. During that trip, the two sides signed new agreements to expand gas pipeline cooperation.

LNG 2 Was Blacklisted by US But China Continues to Import From Russia

Arctic LNG 2, blacklisted by the Biden administration in 2023, has struggled to find international buyers. However, China has emerged as a key customer. Data shows at least three more shipments from the plant are currently heading to China. Some may face delays as ice has built up along the Northern Sea Route, slowing transport.

In a further sign of deepening ties, Russia’s state energy firm Gazprom confirmed this week that Moscow and Beijing signed a binding memorandum to build the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, along with the Soyuz Vostok section through Mongolia. Once completed, the pipeline will allow Russia to supply China with much larger volumes of gas, strengthening their long-term energy partnership.

China, the world’s biggest energy consumer, and Russia, one of the largest resource exporters, have tightened cooperation under what both call a “no limits” partnership since Western sanctions hit Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Another Energy Deal Between China and Russia?

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, once completed, could deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas each year from Russia’s Arctic fields to China. A key part of this project, called Soyuz Vostok, will run through Mongolia.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump told coalition leaders that Europe must stop buying Russian oil, which he argued is helping Moscow finance its war in Ukraine. His warning came just days after Washington imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, punishing New Delhi for continuing to purchase Russian crude.

Meanwhile, a number of European leaders including Zelensky and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended the Paris summit hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron. Later, the leaders reportedly discussed the ideas of the meeting with US President Donald Trump on a video call.

Will Europe Try to Solve Uraine-Russia Issue Without US Involvement?

The Paris summit was seen as Macron’s attempt to show that Europe can act more independently from the U.S., especially after Trump began direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After speaking with European leaders, Trump said he planned to talk to Putin soon. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed such a call could be arranged quickly. Macron added that the coalition and the U.S. had agreed to coordinate more closely on future sanctions, particularly targeting Russia’s oil and gas sector, as well as China.

