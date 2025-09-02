LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?

Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?

Russia and China signed a binding deal to build the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, potentially supplying 50 bcm of gas annually for 30 years via Mongolia. Gazprom says prices will be lower than Europe’s, though China hasn’t confirmed details. The project marks Russia’s pivot to China amid EU cuts, but key terms remain unclear.

Key details are yet to be unveiled about the gas deal between Russia and China. (Picture Credit - ANI)
Key details are yet to be unveiled about the gas deal between Russia and China. (Picture Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 2, 2025 17:23:44 IST

Russia and China have signed a legally binding deal to build the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, according to Gazprom. The project is one of the biggest gas plans in the world and could change global energy flows.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said the agreement includes both the Power of Siberia 2 and the Soyuz Vostok transit line through Mongolia. Once finished, the pipeline could deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas each year from Russia’s Arctic fields to China, for the next 30 years. Miller also claimed the gas would be sold at a lower price than what Gazprom charges its European buyers.

Russia Inks More Than 20 Partnership Deals With China

However, China has not confirmed these details. State news agency Xinhua reported that Russia and China signed over 20 cooperation deals, including energy projects, but it did not specifically mention the new pipeline.

Talks about the project have dragged on for years. Russia is eager to push it forward as gas sales to Europe shrink after its invasion of Ukraine, with the EU planning a complete ban by 2027. China, meanwhile, has been cautious, as its gas demand growth is slowing and it does not want to rely too heavily on one supplier.

Any progress on the Power of Siberia 2 project would be a major diplomatic win for President Vladimir Putin. It would also show how close Russia and China have become since 2022, as Moscow deals with Western sanctions. The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting took place while the Trump administration raised its tough trade talk and imposed tariffs on countries worldwide.

A New Pipeline to Transfer gas From Russia to China?

Still, many questions remain. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller’s comments did not clarify the price of gas, whether China can buy smaller amounts instead of the full capacity, or when construction and deliveries might start. Financial terms have also not been revealed.

Miller called the Power of Siberia 2 and the Soyuz-Vostok pipeline through Mongolia the biggest and most costly gas project in the world. Once finished, it could supply huge volumes of gas to China.

Gazprom also plans to increase flows through the existing Power of Siberia 1 line by 6 billion cubic meters a year, adding to its current 38 bcm capacity. Meanwhile, another pipeline link in Russia’s Far East, set to begin in 2027, is now expected to deliver more than the originally planned 10 bcm annually.

Also Read: Putin & Xi Strengthen Ties With Major Russia-China Gas Deal as US Tensions Rise

Tags: chinaGasrussiaSiberia

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?
Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?
Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?
Power of Siberia 2: Game-Changer Pipeline or Empty Promise Between Russia and China?

QUICK LINKS