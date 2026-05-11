LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport asim munir business news Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Benjamin Netanyahu Mojtaba Khamenei British warships amit shah nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

Chiranjeevi Kolla, a 37-year-old Indian tech professional in California, died after battling Valley Fever, a rare fungal infection that severely damaged his lungs. He spent nearly a month in intensive care before passing away on May 5, leaving behind his wife and five year old son.

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From 'Valley Fever' In California, US (Image: GoFundMe)
Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From 'Valley Fever' In California, US (Image: GoFundMe)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 08:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

A 37-year-old Indian technology worker, who lived in California, died after Valley Fever, a rare fungal disease, caused extensive damage to his lungs, which led to respiratory failure. Chiranjeevi Kolla, who spent almost one month in intensive care, died in Walnut Creek, California on May 5. His family created a fundraising page which described his battle with the disease that lasted for several weeks and showed how his medical team worked to maintain his condition through advanced respiratory treatment and ventilator support.

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla?

Kolla was a dedicated husband, loving father and a well respected professional in the healthcare technology arena, said his cousin Rama Koteswara Rao in a GoFundMe post. He was described as being very compassionate with everyone around him, soft spoken, humble and friendly. He was a known person for his ‘calmness and responsibility,’ the fundraiser said, ‘He was not short tempered, was not one to be displeased, was not one to upset anybody, he was adored by his colleagues and loved by his family’. He is survived by his wife, Pavani Marella, and their 5-year-old son, Vihan.

What Happened To Chiranjeevi Kolla?

Family members reported that Kolla had symptoms that started out like the flu with a persistent cough and fatigue, in early April. His condition deteriorated quickly and he went to the ER where they initially diagnosed him with serious pneumonia. Later medical tests revealed he had Valley Fever (also called coccidioidomycosis). It is an infection that occurs when spores of the Coccidioides fungus are inhaled from dry soil in the southwest or parts of California. Kolla developed the fungal infection and reportedly it was spreading aggressively in his lungs, requiring him to be hooked up to a ventilator in the ICU.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is ‘Valley Fever’?

Valley Fever is a lung infection that occurs through infection with the Coccidioides fungus. The fungus exists as a natural component of dry and dusty soils which occur throughout the southwestern United States and Mexico and Central and South American regions. People can become infected by inhaling airborne fungal spores which the soil releases when it gets disturbed from wind and farming activities and construction work. The disease presents symptoms that resemble either flu or pneumonia and these symptoms include fever and cough and chest pain and fatigue and breathing difficulties and headaches and body aches. Mild cases of the disease exist yet some infections develop into severe forms which proceed to affect body systems beyond the lungs and lead to critical health complications.

Who Was With Chiranjeevi Kolla During His Last Days?

His wife was by his side during his hospitalisation and he was also trying to assure their young son that his father was coming home again and again, the fundraiser said. Kolla was also the family’s main breadwinner, so their lives are now stressful due to her death. The raising effort will go to paying for medical treatment, funeral costs in California and India, childcare and to his son’s future education. While most Valley Fever cases are mild or non symptomatic, some are serious and may be fatal, especially for people with other health conditions, health experts say.

Also Read: Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chiranjeevi KollaChiranjeevi Kolla Indian Techie Dies From Valley Feverhome-hero-pos-6Valley Feverwhat is valley feverwho was Chiranjeevi Kolla

RELATED News

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Provides Important Update, Says ‘Iran’s Supreme Leader Is…’

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On UAE, Kuwait And Qatar Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

China’s April Exports Surge, Trade Surplus Expands Ahead of Trump Visit

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Work From Home | Explained

‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

PM Modi Urges Indians to “Not Buy Gold” for One Year Amid West Asia War – What Does It Mean for Gold Prices, Demand, Forex and the Rupee?

Trump Slams Obama-Era Iran Policy, Says Tehran Was Given A ‘New Lease of Life’

Taiwan Policy Unchanged Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting, Senior US Officials Confirm

Taiwan Policy Unchanged Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting, Senior US Officials Confirm

Trump Criticises Iran’s Reaction to Peace Plan, Calls It “Totally Unacceptable”

Indian Embassy Says Indian Crew On MV Hondius Are ‘Healthy and Asymptomatic’ Amid Hantavirus Concern

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US
Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US
Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US
Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

QUICK LINKS