Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

A 37-year-old Indian technology worker, who lived in California, died after Valley Fever, a rare fungal disease, caused extensive damage to his lungs, which led to respiratory failure. Chiranjeevi Kolla, who spent almost one month in intensive care, died in Walnut Creek, California on May 5. His family created a fundraising page which described his battle with the disease that lasted for several weeks and showed how his medical team worked to maintain his condition through advanced respiratory treatment and ventilator support.

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla?

Kolla was a dedicated husband, loving father and a well respected professional in the healthcare technology arena, said his cousin Rama Koteswara Rao in a GoFundMe post. He was described as being very compassionate with everyone around him, soft spoken, humble and friendly. He was a known person for his ‘calmness and responsibility,’ the fundraiser said, ‘He was not short tempered, was not one to be displeased, was not one to upset anybody, he was adored by his colleagues and loved by his family’. He is survived by his wife, Pavani Marella, and their 5-year-old son, Vihan.

What Happened To Chiranjeevi Kolla?

Family members reported that Kolla had symptoms that started out like the flu with a persistent cough and fatigue, in early April. His condition deteriorated quickly and he went to the ER where they initially diagnosed him with serious pneumonia. Later medical tests revealed he had Valley Fever (also called coccidioidomycosis). It is an infection that occurs when spores of the Coccidioides fungus are inhaled from dry soil in the southwest or parts of California. Kolla developed the fungal infection and reportedly it was spreading aggressively in his lungs, requiring him to be hooked up to a ventilator in the ICU.

What Is ‘Valley Fever’?

Valley Fever is a lung infection that occurs through infection with the Coccidioides fungus. The fungus exists as a natural component of dry and dusty soils which occur throughout the southwestern United States and Mexico and Central and South American regions. People can become infected by inhaling airborne fungal spores which the soil releases when it gets disturbed from wind and farming activities and construction work. The disease presents symptoms that resemble either flu or pneumonia and these symptoms include fever and cough and chest pain and fatigue and breathing difficulties and headaches and body aches. Mild cases of the disease exist yet some infections develop into severe forms which proceed to affect body systems beyond the lungs and lead to critical health complications.

Who Was With Chiranjeevi Kolla During His Last Days?

His wife was by his side during his hospitalisation and he was also trying to assure their young son that his father was coming home again and again, the fundraiser said. Kolla was also the family’s main breadwinner, so their lives are now stressful due to her death. The raising effort will go to paying for medical treatment, funeral costs in California and India, childcare and to his son’s future education. While most Valley Fever cases are mild or non symptomatic, some are serious and may be fatal, especially for people with other health conditions, health experts say.

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