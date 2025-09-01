Cincinnati Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Two Others Critical

Two people were killed and two others critically injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati’s Mt. Washington neighbourhood, police confirmed. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Beacon Street.

Victims Identified, No Ongoing Threat

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved, but confirmed there is no active threat to the community.

Police said it is too early to determine the motive or circumstances that led to the shooting. Early reports suggest gunfire came from both inside and outside the residence.

Mt. Washington, located about 11 miles east of downtown Cincinnati, is the city’s eighth-largest neighbourhood with a population of nearly 12,000. Residents were urged to remain cautious as the investigation continues. (Inputs from Hindustan Times)

