Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

MELBOURNE, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Australia all-rounder Cameron Green expects to be free of bowling restrictions by the start of the Ashes and says he is ready for the challenge of batting high in the order if required. Green, who underwent spinal surgery last October after his fifth stress fracture in his back, is set to resume bowling in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield opener against New South Wales at the WACA, starting on Saturday. "It's been a long 12 months, but I'm feeling really good," Green told reporters on Friday. "The body’s in a good place. It's been a really good rehab journey. I feel stronger, fitter. My action feels good. "The first test should be no restrictions. That's kind of the whole plan of the last year — to peak for the Ashes." The first Ashes test against England starts on November 21 in Perth. Green has not bowled in a competitive match since his operation but is targeting a quota of eight overs against New South Wales as he gradually builds up his workload. The 26-year-old has been batting at number three since resuming test cricket mid-year and could see few problems continuing there with bowling added to his duties. He said fellow all-rounder Beau Webster might help balance the bowling workload. "Shane Watson used to open the batting and bowl. People probably don’t realise how tough that was," Green said of the former Australia all-rounder. "But I think I’m in a different place. Let's say I’m batting up the top and Beau's at six — he might take more of the bowling load." (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

