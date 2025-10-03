LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 3, 2025 10:59:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

MELBOURNE, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Australia all-rounder Cameron Green expects to be free of bowling restrictions by the start of the Ashes and says he is ready for the challenge of batting high in the order if required. Green, who underwent spinal surgery last October after his fifth stress fracture in his back, is set to resume bowling in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield opener against New South Wales at the WACA, starting on Saturday. "It's been a long 12 months, but I'm feeling really good," Green told reporters on Friday. "The body’s in a good place. It's been a really good rehab journey. I feel stronger, fitter. My action feels good. "The first test should be no restrictions. That's kind of the whole plan of the last year — to peak for the Ashes." The first Ashes test against England starts on November 21 in Perth. Green has not bowled in a competitive match since his operation but is targeting a quota of eight overs against New South Wales as he gradually builds up his workload. The 26-year-old has been batting at number three since resuming test cricket mid-year and could see few problems continuing there with bowling added to his duties. He said fellow all-rounder Beau Webster might help balance the bowling workload. "Shane Watson used to open the batting and bowl. People probably don’t realise how tough that was," Green said of the former Australia all-rounder. "But I think I’m in a different place. Let's say I’m batting up the top and Beau's at six — he might take more of the bowling load." (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes
Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes
Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes
Cricket-Australia all-rounder Green sees no bowling restrictions for Ashes

QUICK LINKS