Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Oct 25 (Reuters) – A man has been arrested for approaching two of Australia's women cricketers and allegedly touching them inappropriately in Indore, Indian police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday, a day after Australia's six-wicket victory over England in the group stage of the Women's World Cup. The two players were walking to a cafe from their hotel when they were allegedly approached by a motorcyclist. "The security officers of the women's Australian cricket team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour," additional deputy commissioner of police, Rajesh Dandotiya, told Indian news agency ANI. "An FIR (First Information Report) was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an intensive strategic operation." He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the criminal code that deal with assault or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty and stalking, respectively. "We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," Dandotiya added. (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

