LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 19:49:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Oct 25 (Reuters) – A man has been arrested for approaching two of Australia's women cricketers and allegedly touching them inappropriately in Indore, Indian police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday, a day after Australia's six-wicket victory over England in the group stage of the Women's World Cup. The two players were walking to a cafe from their hotel when they were allegedly approached by a motorcyclist. "The security officers of the women's Australian cricket team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour," additional deputy commissioner of police, Rajesh Dandotiya, told Indian news agency ANI. "An FIR (First Information Report) was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an intensive strategic operation." He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the criminal code that deal with assault or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty and stalking, respectively. "We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," Dandotiya added. (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 7:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

TOTALENERGIES: BEFORE FULLY RELAUNCHING PROJECT, MOZAMBIQUE’S COUNCIL OF MINISTERS NEEDS TO APPROVE AN ADDENDUM TO PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT

Pakistan Warns Of Open War With Afghanistan, Khawaja Asif Threatens Taliban, ‘Failure To Reach A Deal Means…’

World team punches ticket to International Crown semifinals

UPDATE 1-Germany should rethink China strategy, SPD lawmaker says

LATEST NEWS

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Sinner blows past De Minaur and into Vienna final

Cyclone Montha: When & Where Will It Hit? IMD Warns Storm To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclone With Wind Speeds Over 110 kmph

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

EU finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

‘Don’t Know If We Will Be Coming Back’: Rohit Sharma Drops A Bombshell On His And Virat Kohli’s Farewell From…

UPDATE 1-Germany should rethink China strategy, SPD lawmaker says

IBM says key quantum computing error correction algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

'You never know what happens' – Barcelona's Sorg ahead of El Clasico

Championship Standings

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players
Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players
Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players
Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

QUICK LINKS