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Home > World News > Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

More than 70 people were killed in a deadly attack at a gold mining site in Jebel Iraq, South Sudan, highlighting escalating violence tied to illegal mining and weak governance

South Sudan gold mine (IMAGE: X)
South Sudan gold mine (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 30, 2026 20:10:40 IST

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Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

The incident has resulted in the death of more than 70 people in the gold mining site in South Sudan. This has brought to the fore the rising levels of violence in the country, which is rich in resources.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at Jebel Iraq, which is a gold mining site located at the outskirts of the capital. According to the police, the attackers opened fire at the site due to the ongoing conflict at the site.

Attacks by Gunmen Unknown to Police 

Police spokesperson Kwasi Jwok Dominic Amondok confirmed that more than 70 people lost their lives in the incident but did not disclose the identities of the attackers.

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However, the opposition group, SPLM/A-IO, has condemned the incident and blamed the government forces, referred to as the SSPDF.

According to the group, the region is fully under the control of the SSPDF forces, and therefore, they are the ones who are to blame.

Jebel Iraq gold mining region: Resource war turns deadly

The Jebel Iraq gold mining region has experienced several conflicts in the past between illegal gold miners and the mining firms. This is due to the high value of the resources in the country, which has led to increased conflict among the illegal miners.

The local human rights organisation, the Nile Institute for the Study of Human Rights and Transitional Justice, said the attack was a serious violation of the right to life.

The organisation said the incident highlights the insecurity in areas with poor governance, coupled with the unregulated exploitation of resources.

The government was also urged by human rights activist Edmund Yakani to take prompt action to address the issue of unregulated mining activities, which are causing increasing tensions between communities. 

ALSO READ: Trump Security Scare: F-16 Fighter Jets Scramble After Unresponsive Aircraft Breaches Restricted Airspace Near West Palm Beach, Here’s What Exactly Happened

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Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

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Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

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Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis
Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis
Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis
Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

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