LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 19:59:07 IST

Rabat [Morocco], September 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid homage to late Kings Mohammed V and Hassan II at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister’s Office said, “Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh paid homage to the revered Monarchs HM Late King Mohammed V and HM Late King Hassan II of the Kingdom of Monarch at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat.”

Earlier in the day, Singh interacted with the Indian community in Rabat.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. Lauded their hard work and dedication that defines the Indian community across the world. It is praiseworthy, how they are contributing to Morocco’s progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India.”

Singh said on Sunday (local time) that India’s stature before the international community has significantly risen, as he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Morocco during his two-day official visit to the country.

“I am delighted to note that you can sense the rise in stature of India before the international community…Earlier, when India spoke on an international forum, it wasn’t taken as seriously as it should have been. Today, when India speaks on an international forum, the entire world takes note of it and listens…This wasn’t the situation earlier. Despite all geopolitical and global challenges, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies,” Singh said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Morocco.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with his counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, which will further strengthen bilateral ties in defence and strategic cooperation.

India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: defence-cooperationdefence-ministerhassan-iimohammed-vMoroccorajnath singhroyal-mausoleum

RELATED News

Is Eurovision 2026 In Trouble? Tensions Over Israel’s Participation, Russia Launches Alternate Competition ‘Intervision’
Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bombing death toll rises to 21
Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki leads path toward global symbiosis
Looking For A Soulmate Amid H-1B Crisis? This US Matrimony App Will Help You Find True Love Based On Your Visa Status
Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

LATEST NEWS

"Telangana state should not be punished for its development: Asaduddin Owaisi backs CM Revanth Reddy's demand
Second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be done in Guwahati on Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister
‘Umpire Se Toh Mil Le’: Gautam Gambhir Gets Irritated As He Calls Back The Team From The Dressing Room Amid NO HANDSHAKE Row
"It is our responsibility": Nana Patekar on aiding families affected by cross-border shelling in Op Sindoor
Neighbour Rapes 14 Year Old, Burns Victim Alive With Wife’s Help In 2020, Justice Still Awaits
Trailer of Harlan Coben's Lazarus unveiled
India moving ahead with strong focus on clean mobility and renewables, says industry leaders
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
Trinbago Knight Riders script history with their fifth CPL title
Avani Institute of Design Launches Kerala’s First Integrated Design Program
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

QUICK LINKS