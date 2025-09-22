Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to late Kings of Morocco

Rabat [Morocco], September 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid homage to late Kings Mohammed V and Hassan II at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister’s Office said, “Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh paid homage to the revered Monarchs HM Late King Mohammed V and HM Late King Hassan II of the Kingdom of Monarch at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat.”

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh paid homage to the revered Monarchs HM Late King Mohammed V and HM Late King Hassan II of the Kingdom of Monarch at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/rAYP6bWGEw — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 22, 2025

Earlier in the day, Singh interacted with the Indian community in Rabat.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. Lauded their hard work and dedication that defines the Indian community across the world. It is praiseworthy, how they are contributing to Morocco’s progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India.”

Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. Lauded their hard work and dedication that defines the Indian community across the world. It is praiseworthy, how they are contributing to Morocco’s progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India. pic.twitter.com/rJYwuXNpyw — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 22, 2025

Singh said on Sunday (local time) that India’s stature before the international community has significantly risen, as he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Morocco during his two-day official visit to the country.

“I am delighted to note that you can sense the rise in stature of India before the international community…Earlier, when India spoke on an international forum, it wasn’t taken as seriously as it should have been. Today, when India speaks on an international forum, the entire world takes note of it and listens…This wasn’t the situation earlier. Despite all geopolitical and global challenges, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies,” Singh said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Morocco.

The Defence Minister is also scheduled to hold discussions with his counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, which will further strengthen bilateral ties in defence and strategic cooperation.

India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.