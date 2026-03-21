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Home > World News > Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

Iran claims it shot down a third Israeli F-16 amid escalating conflict with Israel and the US. Tehran highlights growing air defense strength as strikes intensify across the region.

3RD Israeli F16 HIT over central Iran by new air defence systems (IMAGE: X)
3RD Israeli F16 HIT over central Iran by new air defence systems (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 21, 2026 19:02:24 IST

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Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says they’ve shot down a third Israeli F-16 fighter jet flying over central Iran.

Early Saturday, the IRGC’s Public Relations team made it official: they targeted the jet at 3:45 AM, and their high-tech air defense caught it.

Iran Claims Third Israeli F-16 Shot Down

They say in total, they’ve destroyed more than 200 hostile aircraft and weapons including drones, cruise missiles, and some pretty advanced enemy jets. It’s another flex showing they’re serious about defending Iranian skies.

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Taking down the Israeli F-16 is just more proof, according to Iran, that their military power is growing and they’re not backing down when their airspace gets threatened.

The US and Israel kicked off a new wave of air attacks against Iran on February 28, about eight months after their last surprise offensive. Iran’s answer has been heavy missile and drone strikes on Israeli-occupied areas and US bases in nearby countries. No sign either side plans to back down.

Israeli Jet Targeted Over Iran as Air War Escalates

Since the war with Iran began, the US has lost at least 16 military aircraft. Ten of those were Reaper drones shot down by enemy fire. Another six planes have been severely damaged in either attacks or accidents.

Some of the worst losses were actually caused by accidents. Three US F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait, and a KC-135 tanker exploded during a refueling mission, killing all six on board.

Then there were the five KC-135s that got hit by an Iranian missile strike while they sat on the tarmac at a Saudi Arabian airfield.

So far, Iran’s defences have only managed to shoot down uncrewed Reapers, at least nine taken out of the sky, according to someone in the know. 

Another Reaper was destroyed on the ground in Jordan when a ballistic missile slammed into the airfield, said people familiar with the situation. 

ALSO READ: Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Diego Garcia, What Do You Need To Know About US-UK Joint Base Located 4000 Kms Away In Indian Ocean

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Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

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Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

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Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies
Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies
Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies
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