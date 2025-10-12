LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Trump Threaten Afghanistan To Return Bagram Military Base? Taliban – Pakistan War

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that the Taliban return control of Afghanistan’s Bagram military base to the U.S., warning of “bad things” if they refuse. His remarks come as Afghanistan and Pakistan engage in heavy border clashes, with both sides trading accusations of airspace violations and artillery fire.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 12, 2025 06:08:34 IST

As tensions are at its peak in the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan, heavy shellings continue over night, reports claim several Pakistani soldiers killed in the shelling. 

Howeverm a month ago, U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his demand for the return of Afghanistan’s Bagram military base, situated around 65 km from Kabul. Trump stated on social media that “bad things” will happen if the Taliban refuses to hand over control of the facility.

 Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid firmly rejected the demand, declaring that Afghanistan will never surrender Bagram or any Afghan land to any foreign power, including the U.S. or China. Trump argued that the base’s proximity to Beijing’s nuclear sites makes it crucial for American security interests in the region.

Bagram’s Strategic History and U.S. Withdrawal

Bagram Air Base served as the main U.S. military hub during the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. Initially built by the Soviets in the 1950s, the base became central to America’s counterterrorism operations from 2001.

After years of warfare against Al Qaeda and the Taliban, the U.S. withdrew from Bagram in August 2021 under President Joe Biden’s administration. The final American troops left on August 30, 2021, marking the official end of the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. The base remains under Taliban control, symbolizing a key chapter in post-war geopolitics.

Heavy Border Clashes Between Taliban and Pakistan

Intense fighting broke out along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border late Saturday, with both sides accusing each other of initiating attacks.

The Taliban claimed that its forces launched “successful retaliatory operations” against Pakistani security posts after repeated airspace violations by Islamabad. Pakistani officials confirmed ongoing artillery exchanges across Khost, Nangarhar, Paktika, and Paktia provinces.

Afghan officials reported casualties but did not release official figures. Videos circulating online showed heavy shelling along the Durand Line. Pakistan has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in recent airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Pakistan Blames TTP, Afghanistan Rejects Allegations

Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of harboring militants from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Pakistan blames for multiple terror attacks within its borders. Afghan authorities have denied these allegations, stating that Afghanistan will not allow its soil to be used for attacks on any neighboring country.

The escalating situation has raised fears of a wider regional conflict, especially as both countries accuse each other of violating airspace and sovereignty. Security experts have warned that prolonged border clashes could destabilize already fragile regional peace efforts.

Tensions Rise During Afghan Foreign Minister’s India Visit

The border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan coincided with the visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to India.

Muttaqi met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and attended programs hosted by the Vivekananda International Foundation and Darul Uloom Deoband. Both sides issued a joint statement, with Jaishankar thanking Afghanistan for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. Pakistan, however, objected to the mention of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, calling it a violation of UN resolutions.

Must Read: Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 6:08 AM IST
