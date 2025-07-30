Did Tsunami Hit Hawaii After The 8.8 Earthquake In Russia’s Far East? Here’s What We Know So Far

Hawaii continues to be under a tsunami warning after one of the most powerful earthquakes in recent history. Earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday.

Hawaii Tsunami Warning

The quake triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific, including in Japan and Alaska, and prompted alerts for regions as far as North and Central America and southward to New Zealand.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported that the estimated arrival time of the first tsunami wave in Hawaii was 7:17 p.m. local time on Tuesday (1:17 a.m. EDT Wednesday). According to CBS affiliate KGMB-TV in Honolulu, initial tsunami waves began coming ashore in parts of Hawaii. Although these early waves were relatively small, they coincided with high tide, raising concerns.

Tsunami WARNING remains in effect for the State of Hawaii, with the first waves expected to reach shorelines by 7:17pm. Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property. Tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 meters above the tide level are possible along some shorelines.… pic.twitter.com/HrVMQoXhae — Pacific Disaster Center – PDC Global (@PDC_Global) July 30, 2025

The PTWC confirmed that the tsunami gauge in Kahului, Maui, recorded a wave height of four feet above normal sea levels. In response, authorities urged residents and visitors to move inland. Shelters were opened across multiple locations to accommodate evacuees.

Hawaii Governor Warns Public to Stay Safe

Hawaii Governor Josh Green noted that wave data from Midway Atoll, located between Japan and Hawaii, indicated wave peaks reaching six feet from trough to crest. He cautioned that the waves reaching Hawaii could be either larger or smaller, and their actual impact remained uncertain at this stage.

“This is a longitudinal wave with great force driving through the shoreline and into land,” Green explained during a press briefing.

Tsunami Warning Press Conference #3 07/29/2025 8:20PM https://t.co/LgsfAQkd6s — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) July 30, 2025

To support emergency response efforts, Black Hawk helicopters and high-water vehicles were placed on standby in case rescues were needed.

“But please do not put yourself in harm’s way,” the governor urged.

Tsunami Advisories for West Coast and Pacific Regions

Further north, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management announced on Facebook that small tsunami waves—ranging from one to two feet, were expected to hit the coastline starting at approximately 11:40 p.m. local time. Authorities urged the public to avoid beaches, harbors, and marinas until advisories were lifted.

“This is not a major tsunami, but dangerous currents and strong waves may pose a risk to those near the water,” the department stated.

Tsunami Advisory – Oregon Coast 🚨 🌊 Stay OFF beaches, harbors, & marinas

🚫 Don’t go to the shore to watch waves

🏠 Stay inland until the advisory is lifted 📞 Only call 911 for emergencies

ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/OPL462NphZ

📲 Sign up: https://t.co/cQSinwbiqi pic.twitter.com/zi3VgZLOEW — OregonOEM (@OregonOEM) July 30, 2025

A tsunami advisory was also in effect for much of the West Coast, including Canada’s British Columbia, as well as Washington state and California.

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula Hit With 8.8 Earthquake

The powerful earthquake struck at 8:25 a.m. Japan time and initially registered a magnitude of 8.0, according to both Japanese and U.S. seismological agencies. The U.S. Geological Survey later revised the magnitude to 8.8 and reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 13 miles.

The epicenter was located approximately 74 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 180,000 people on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. Several strong aftershocks followed, with magnitudes reaching up to 6.9.

Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://t.co/wdFzeu1I0h for the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2025

