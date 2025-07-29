Who Was Didarul Islam? NYPD Officer Killed Protecting New Yorkers In Midtown Manhattan Mass Shooting

Didarul Islam, 36, a married father of two young boys, was hailed as a committed family man and a passionate law enforcement officer, was killed in a mass shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan. Reports say that the police officer’s wife was eight months pregnant with their third child at the time of the his killing.

Midtown Manhattan Shooting Details

Three other civilians were also killed in the shooting, with a fourth victim injured and currently in critical but stable condition, officials reported. The incident took place in a high rise building in Park Avenue tower which houses several offices.



The gunman, Shane Tamura, barricaded himself inside the building and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor, sources said.

Police revealed that Tamura had traveled from across the country to New York City, arriving at the skyscraper carrying a rifle.

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025







Who Was Didarul Islam, Police Officer Killed in Midtown Manahttan Shooting?

Islam had served in the NYPD since December 2021, working out of the 47th precinct in the Bronx. On Monday, although off-duty, he was on security detail for Rudin Management Company at the 345 Park Avenue building and was wearing his NYPD uniform.

City leaders mourned the loss of a protector who was “doing what he does best” when he was fatally shot by 27-year-old Shane Tamura inside the skyscraper.

Mayor Eric Adams Pays Tribute to Didarul Islam

At a press conference Monday evening, Mayor Eric Adams praised Islam’s dedication and sacrifice.

“He was doing what he does best and all members of the police department carry out, he was saving lives,” Adams said. “He was protecting New Yorkers. He’s an immigrant from Bangladesh, and he loved this city. Everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and believed in living out the life of a godly person.”

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke emotionally about Islam’s sacrifice.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tisch said. “He died as he lived: a hero. He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way, shot in cold blood while wearing a uniform that stood for the promise he made to the city.”

