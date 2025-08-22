LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?

Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?

President Trump called TikTok security fears “overrated” and said he’ll keep extending the ban deadline until a U.S. buyer is found. Despite Congress mandating a sale, he’s granted three extensions. Public opinion is split, with one-third supporting a ban, one-third opposing, and most citing data security concerns.

US to take 10% equity stake in Intel
US to take 10% equity stake in Intel

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 22, 2025 23:18:42 IST

President Donald Trump said Friday that national security and privacy concerns over TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance are “highly overrated.” He added that he will keep extending the deadline for the video-sharing app until a buyer is found.

Congress had earlier approved a law banning TikTok in the U.S. unless ByteDance sold its controlling stake. However, Trump has already extended the deadline three times during his second term, with the next one coming up on September 17.

“We’re going to watch the security concerns,” Trump told reporters. “We have American buyers, and until the complexities are worked out, we just extend a little bit longer.”

Multiple Extensions and Failed Agreements

The first extension came through an executive order on January 20, Trump’s first day back in office, after TikTok briefly went dark when the national ban, approved by Congress and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, took effect. The second extension came in April, when the White House believed it was close to a deal to spin off TikTok into a U.S.-owned company. That deal collapsed after China withdrew support following Trump’s tariff announcement.

Trump’s latest remarks came shortly after the White House itself started a TikTok account. “I used TikTok in the campaign,” Trump said. “I’m a fan of TikTok. My kids like TikTok. Young people love TikTok. If we could keep it going.”

Public Opinion is Mixed

With the repeated extensions, it seems less likely that TikTok will be banned in the U.S. soon. The decision to keep the app alive through executive orders has drawn some criticism, but unlike many of Trump’s other executive actions, this one has not yet been challenged in court.

Meanwhile, public opinion is deeply split. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that about one-third of Americans support banning TikTok, compared to 50% in March 2023. Another one-third oppose a ban, while the rest remain undecided. Among those in favor of a ban, around 80% said concerns about user data security were a major factor in their stance.

Also Read: U.S. President Donald Trump Threatens Federal Reserve Governor With Termination: What Led to Fallout Between Two

Tags: donald trumpTikTok

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?
Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?
Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?
Donald Trump Admits He’s a TikTok Fan! Is This What’s Stopping Him From Banning App?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?