LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

US President Donald Trump is eyeing a high-stakes Alaska meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, calling it a "chess game" that hinges on setting up a second meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He estimated a 25% chance of failure if that follow-up doesn't happen and hinted at sanctions if talks fall through.

Donald Trump says there's only a 25% chance his Alaska meet with Putin could fail if it doesn't lead to a second meeting with President Zelenskyy to negotiate Ukraine peace. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
Donald Trump says there's only a 25% chance his Alaska meet with Putin could fail if it doesn't lead to a second meeting with President Zelenskyy to negotiate Ukraine peace. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 14, 2025 21:24:00 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said there’s a “25% chance” that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could end in failure, especially if it doesn’t lead to a second meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, Trump said, “There is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting, in which case I will [return to] run the country and we have made America great again already in six months.” The US President further likened the ongoing peace efforts to “a chess game,” while noting that the aim is to establish boundaries and agreements involving “a give and take as to boundaries, lands.”

Sanctions Still on the Table

Trump hinted that if the talks in Alaska go poorly, he is ready to bring sanctions back into play. Claiming that secondary tariffs had already pushed India, Russia’s second-largest oil buyer, to pull back from Russian crude, Trump further said, “Everything has an impact. Certainly, when you lose your second largest customer… I think that probably has a role.”

Responding to a question about offering economic incentives to Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Trump appeared to skirt around the question, reportedly saying, “I wouldn’t want to play my hand in public,” even as he acknowledged Moscow’s “tremendous potential”, particularly in oil and gas.

ALSO READ: Russia’s Putin Praises Donald Trump’s Peace Efforts, Hints at Nuclear Deal Ahead of Alaska Meet

The Zelenskyy Follow-Up

Should the meeting go well, Trump said he would immediately call Ukrainian Prrsident Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the European leaders to keep the momentum going toward ceasefire negotiations. “We have an idea of three different locations,” he hinted, including possibly staying in Alaska on account of apparent logistical ease.

“If it’s a bad meeting, I’m not calling anybody. I am going home,” Trump further said, adding, “But if it is a good meeting, I am going to call President Zelenskyy and the European leaders.”

The US President concluded his remarks, telling Fox News Radio, “We’ll do the best we can, and I think we’ll have a good result in the end.”

Joint Presser? Maybe

Asked whether he would appear at a joint press conference with Russian leader Putin, Trump said, “I think it might be nice to have a joint, and then separates.” The US President, however, suggested that he would hold a press conference “even if the talks collapse.”

Hopes for Ukraine Peace and Ceasefire Progress

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any potential peace deal would need to address security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as discussions about “territorial disputes and claims.”

“Let us see how the talks go. And we are hopeful,” Rubio told news agencies AFP and Reuters.

ALSO READ:  What’s at Stake for India After the Trump-Putin Meet? Explained in 5 Points

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks
Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks
Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks
Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?