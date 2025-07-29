Home > World > ‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…

‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…

US President Donald Trump has rejected claims that he is actively pursuing a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump clarified on Truth Social that while he may visit China, it would only be upon Xi's invitation, not by his own request. His statement comes amid renewed US-China trade talks and speculation about improving diplomatic ties between the two powers.

Donald Trump denies seeking a China summit, says any visit would be by Xi’s invitation amid ongoing US-China trade talks. Photo/X.
Donald Trump denies seeking a China summit, says any visit would be by Xi’s invitation amid ongoing US-China trade talks. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 29, 2025 11:46:00 IST

US President Donald Trump has addressed the reports that POTUS is possibly having a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump took t his social media networ, Truth Social dismissing claims suggesting he was pursuing a high-level meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Donald Trump Calls His China Visit Reports Fake

“The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a ‘Summit’ with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!” Trump wrote.

“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump clarified.

Also Read: Trump Memo Says US Federal Workers Can Persuade Coworkers Their Religion Is ‘Correct’ – What It Means

US-China Trade War, Donald Trump Hints At Improving Ties With China

Trump’s clarification comes on the heels of a series of trade deals the president has struck with around a dozen international partners. The most recent agreement was finalized with the European Union, adding momentum to a string of negotiations aimed at recalibrating US trade relations.

Earlier this year, a high-stakes tariff war reshaped diplomatic conversations between Washington and Beijing. However, signs of a diplomatic thaw have started to emerge.

During a recent visit to Scotland, Trump hinted at improving ties with China. Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he told reporters:

“We have a good relationship with China… We’re going to see what happens. We just concluded our deal with Japan. It was very good , good for everybody. We’re making great deals.”

US-China Trade Talks Resume in Stockholm

In other news, senior officials from the two countries met in Stockholm on Monday to address tarriff issue that have led to ongoing trade war. The discussions were heldto extend a truce that has, for now, prevented a escalation in tariffs.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng were reportedly leading the trade negotiations as the  August 12 deadline for Beijing to finalize a comprehensive tariff agreement with Washington is approaching.

If China fails to reach a deal with US, it could trigger duties surpassing 100%, potentially wreaking havoc on global supply chains.

Also Read: US-China Tariff Talks May Pave Way for Donald Trump–Xi Jinping Meeting

Tags: chinadonald trumptrump tariffs

RELATED News

Who Was Didarul Islam? NYPD Officer Killed Protecting New Yorkers In Midtown Manhattan Mass Shooting
Midtown Manhattan Shooter Shane Tamura Used Palmetto State Armory AR-15 Style Rifle: How Much Does It Cost?
Macquarie Island Earthquake: 6.7 Magnitude Quake Hits The Region – Is There A Tsunami Risk?
Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Who Was Shane Tamura, The Gunman Behind The Deadly Park Avenue Attack?
Shooting at Midtown Manhattan Office Building Leaves 2 Injured, Gunman Dead

LATEST NEWS

Baseball Mourns a Legend: Ryne Sandberg Dies at 65 After Brave Cancer Battle
Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Rides Into History, Redefining Country Music With Power, Pride, And Unstoppable Star Power
Assam Launches Largest-Ever Eviction Drive In Uriamghat, Golaghat
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
Manish Tewari Sends A Shocker ? Not Allowed Time To Speak In Parliament By His Own Party
Galáctico Dream: Real Madrid Eye Haaland As Vinicius Junior Exit Rumors Swirl
Is Pineapple Juice Good for Heart Patients? Know the Benefits and Precautions
Maharashtra Cracks Down On Social Media Use By Govt Staff, Issues New Guidelines For Government Employees: Here’s What You Should Know
Beyond A Tribute, El Clasico Kit 2025 Reimagines Its Identity
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?