‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…

US President Donald Trump has addressed the reports that POTUS is possibly having a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump took t his social media networ, Truth Social dismissing claims suggesting he was pursuing a high-level meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Donald Trump Calls His China Visit Reports Fake

“The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a ‘Summit’ with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!” Trump wrote.

President Trump has been invited to China by President Xi. Trump is considering if he wants to go. YUUUGE trade deal coming. pic.twitter.com/8p2So7AW0X — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2025

“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump clarified.

Also Read: Trump Memo Says US Federal Workers Can Persuade Coworkers Their Religion Is ‘Correct’ – What It Means

US-China Trade War, Donald Trump Hints At Improving Ties With China

Trump’s clarification comes on the heels of a series of trade deals the president has struck with around a dozen international partners. The most recent agreement was finalized with the European Union, adding momentum to a string of negotiations aimed at recalibrating US trade relations.

Earlier this year, a high-stakes tariff war reshaped diplomatic conversations between Washington and Beijing. However, signs of a diplomatic thaw have started to emerge.

During a recent visit to Scotland, Trump hinted at improving ties with China. Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he told reporters:

“We have a good relationship with China… We’re going to see what happens. We just concluded our deal with Japan. It was very good , good for everybody. We’re making great deals.”

US-China Trade Talks Resume in Stockholm

In other news, senior officials from the two countries met in Stockholm on Monday to address tarriff issue that have led to ongoing trade war. The discussions were heldto extend a truce that has, for now, prevented a escalation in tariffs.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng were reportedly leading the trade negotiations as the August 12 deadline for Beijing to finalize a comprehensive tariff agreement with Washington is approaching.

If China fails to reach a deal with US, it could trigger duties surpassing 100%, potentially wreaking havoc on global supply chains.

Also Read: US-China Tariff Talks May Pave Way for Donald Trump–Xi Jinping Meeting