Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’

Amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Russia has issued a warning against the use of provocative nuclear rhetoric.

“Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And we believe that everyone should be very, very cautious with nuclear rhetoric,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Donald Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Near Russia

Peskov’s comments came in response to Trump’s announcement that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russian waters. The move followed a heated online exchange with Medvedev, who currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

The dispute began after Medvedev warned the United States against issuing ultimatums, calling it a dangerous path that could escalate toward war. In a post on X, Medvedev stated, “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.”

Trump, in turn, sharply reduced his previously declared 50-day ceasefire deadline in Ukraine to just “10 to 12 days.” Speaking from Scotland, he explained the change was due to his “disappointment” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Donald Trump Said About Nuclear Submarine Deployment

In a post on Truth Social, Trump defended his decision to position nuclear submarines near Russia. “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” he wrote.

The exchange between Trump and Medvedev coincided with a visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Addressing this development, Peskov said, “We are always happy to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow… We consider such contact important, substantial and helpful,” while also suggesting a potential meeting with President Putin.

