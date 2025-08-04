Home > World > Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’

Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’

Amid a fierce war of words with Dmitry Medvedev, Donald Trump has deployed nuclear submarines near Russian waters. The Kremlin has now warned against provocative nuclear rhetoric, calling for restraint from all sides. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to visit Moscow even as tensions spike over Ukraine and security posturing.

Donald Trump deploys nuclear subs near Russia amid feud with Medvedev; Kremlin warns against reckless nuclear rhetoric. Photo/X.
Donald Trump deploys nuclear subs near Russia amid feud with Medvedev; Kremlin warns against reckless nuclear rhetoric. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 4, 2025 15:53:00 IST

Amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Russia has issued a warning against the use of provocative nuclear rhetoric.

“Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And we believe that everyone should be very, very cautious with nuclear rhetoric,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Donald Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Near Russia

Peskov’s comments came in response to Trump’s announcement that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russian waters. The move followed a heated online exchange with Medvedev, who currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s 1500% Drug Price Cut Claims: Does It Mean Consumers Should Be Paid To Take Medicine?

The dispute began after Medvedev warned the United States against issuing ultimatums, calling it a dangerous path that could escalate toward war. In a post on X, Medvedev stated, “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.”

Trump, in turn, sharply reduced his previously declared 50-day ceasefire deadline in Ukraine to just “10 to 12 days.” Speaking from Scotland, he explained the change was due to his “disappointment” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Donald Trump Said About Nuclear Submarine Deployment

In a post on Truth Social, Trump defended his decision to position nuclear submarines near Russia. “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” he wrote.

Steve Witkoff To Visit Moscow Amid 

The exchange between Trump and Medvedev coincided with a visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Addressing this development, Peskov said, “We are always happy to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow… We consider such contact important, substantial and helpful,” while also suggesting a potential meeting with President Putin.

Also Read: After Deploying Nuclear Subs, Donald Trump To Send Envoy To Russia –  Will Moscow Blink?

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1russiaus news

RELATED News

Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties
“Biggest Miscalculation of 50 Years”: US President Donald Trump Axes Top Jobs Official After Disastrous Report
Donald Trump’s Family Member Raises Health Alarm, Says ‘He’s In Decline, Confused’
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings: How the World’s First Nuclear Attacks Unfolded
Russia Creates World’s First Anti-Drone Rifle Simulator: Know Why It Is Special And How It Will Work

LATEST NEWS

Mahavatar Narsimha Makes New Record With Rs. 105Cr, Becomes Highest-Grossing Animation In India
Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Why Is India Post Ending Registered Post After 50 Years? What’s Replacing It Might Surprise You
Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me
When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
’12th Pass’: Amul Pays Quirky Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey For Best Actor Wins With Viral Poster
Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’
Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’
Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’
Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?