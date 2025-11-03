Donald Trump Mocks NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Ahead Of Election Day: ‘Think I’m A Much Better…’

US President Donald Trump has once again launched an attack on New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “communist” in a new interview aired on CBS’ 60 Minutes.
During the interview with host Norah O’Donnell, Trump corrected her when she referred to Mamdani as a socialist. “Communist, not a socialist, he’s far worse than a socialist,” Trump said. When O’Donnell noted that some people have compared Mamdani to a left-wing version of Trump, charismatic and rule-breaking, the US President replied with a smirk, “Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person.”
The remarks come just a day before New Yorkers head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4, to elect their next mayor. Mamdani, who has described himself as a democratic socialist, is leading the race and could become the first Muslim mayor in the United States.
Trump’s comments are the latest in a series of personal and political attacks on Mamdani. After Mamdani’s surprise victory over former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary earlier this year, Trump called him a “100% Communist Lunatic” on Truth Social. He also mocked Mamdani’s appearance, saying, “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, and he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him.”
Zohran Mamdani, the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan-Indian scholar Mahmood Mamdani, has built a strong following among young and progressive voters.
His campaign has emphasised affordable housing, healthcare access, and community-led governance, while openly embracing his Muslim identity as part of New York’s diverse fabric.
