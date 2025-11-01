LIVE TV
‘Who’s Writing His Scripts?’ Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash For Remarks On Modi Govt At New York Gurudwara

New York’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani stirred controversy with his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government while criticising incumbent New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 19:55:08 IST

New York’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani stirred controversy with his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government while criticising incumbent New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Addressing a gathering at a Gurudwara in New York, Mamdani said he decided to challenge Adams because the city had become “far too unaffordable” for its residents. “I know many in this Gurdwara are worried about how to afford rent, water bills, electricity, child care, and other basic needs. And this man (Adams) has taken every opportunity to make life more expensive, all while backing PM Modi and the Indian government’s stance on violence against our community members,” he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticises Mamdani’s Remarks

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned Mamdani’s comments, calling them “extremely problematic.” She questioned the source of his statements, remarking, “While it’s none of our business who New York elects as its Mayor, what Zohran is saying here in the Gurudwara is extremely problematic. Who is writing his script? Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?”

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 7:55 PM IST
