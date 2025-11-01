LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

US President Donald Trump unveiled photos of the newly renovated Lincoln bathroom, showcasing an opulent design with marble walls and gold accents. The images quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 14:39:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Luxurious Lincoln Bathroom Makeover

President Donald Trump announced a lavish redesign of the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House, which is located close to the historic Lincoln Bedroom. The remake features beautiful polished Statuary marble in black and white on the walls and floors, paired with gold fixtures including faucets, mirrors and a crystal chandelier, to give the bathroom an elegant, lavish look.

Out with the Old, In with the Marble

The bathroom had not been renovated since the 1940’s, when it in pale green art deco tiles, which, according to Trump, was “totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”  He argued that the black and white marble better approach Lincoln’s time, and that it degrades the marble that was trade-mark from the first staging.

Presidential Details and Features

However, this private bathroom features gold taps, crystals, gold shower head, gold mirrors, and the crystal chandelier, which added to the genteel factor.  The white and gray swirling marble patterns and gold incorporated nicely and created an up-to-bedroom spa atmosphere that reflects the history of Lincoln and would appeal to modern luxury.

A Surprising Bathroom View

Perhaps the most talkative characteristic of the newly-renovated bathroom is the window next to the toilet, overlooking the construction of a new ballroom costing $300 million.  The view in a bathroom window like this has attracted both jokes and shock on social media. It’s not very common to have a view out of a bathroom window. 

Mixed Reviews of the Bathroom Renovation

There are supporters who appreciate the elegant and history-influenced renovation, adding important prestige to the White House. Others are critical about the luxury renovation during a government shutdown and when many are experiencing both financial and economic hardships, suggesting it could have been used elsewhere for better effect.

Trump’s Bigger White House Renovations

This renovations is only a piece of Trump’s efforts to renovate the White House to more fit his idea of grandeur, which has included the demolition of the East Wing for a huge ballroom.  The Lincoln Bathroom renovation is the first renovation in the White House mansion worthy of note under Trump’s watch.

The renovation of Lincoln’s Bathrroom demonstrates President Trump’s appetite for luxury with its marble and gold Elements, drawing on historical application to modern luxury design. While the transformation indicates a sense of grandeur for the White House, it also stirs discussion about government spending priorities during challenging times.

This article is based on publicly available images and media reports. Details about the renovation have not been officially verified by independent sources.

Also Read:  Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgold and marble designLincoln bathroomTrump bathroom photostrump newsTrump renovationviralviral imageswhite houseWhite House decor

RELATED News

World Vegan Day 2025: How the World Is Going Green, One Meal at a Time

48 Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Tunisia With ‘No Money For Food’, Forced To Work For Free, Here’s Why

Trump Dodges Question on Underground Nuclear Tests – Says ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’

What Happens If India Regulates Indus Waterflow? New Report Warns Pakistan Of Deepening Water Crisis

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana Vs Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues Vs Chloe Tryon: Battles That Could Decide India Vs South Africa Women’s World Cup Final

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Advaitaa: Surat’s largest and most iconic venue sets a new benchmark in event infrastructure

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: How To Buy India Women Jersey Online Last Minute?

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Srikakulam Temple Stampede: ‘Pained’ PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu Express Grief After Tragic Incident Kills Several

Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis After 20 Years

Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

Big Travel Update For Passengers: Indian Railways Announces Lower Berth Reservation Rules, All You Need To Know

Gold or Bitcoin: Where Should You Invest in 2025?

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design
Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design
Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design
Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

QUICK LINKS