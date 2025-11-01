Luxurious Lincoln Bathroom Makeover

President Donald Trump announced a lavish redesign of the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House, which is located close to the historic Lincoln Bedroom. The remake features beautiful polished Statuary marble in black and white on the walls and floors, paired with gold fixtures including faucets, mirrors and a crystal chandelier, to give the bathroom an elegant, lavish look.

Out with the Old, In with the Marble

The bathroom had not been renovated since the 1940’s, when it in pale green art deco tiles, which, according to Trump, was “totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.” He argued that the black and white marble better approach Lincoln’s time, and that it degrades the marble that was trade-mark from the first staging.

Presidential Details and Features

However, this private bathroom features gold taps, crystals, gold shower head, gold mirrors, and the crystal chandelier, which added to the genteel factor. The white and gray swirling marble patterns and gold incorporated nicely and created an up-to-bedroom spa atmosphere that reflects the history of Lincoln and would appeal to modern luxury.

A Surprising Bathroom View

Perhaps the most talkative characteristic of the newly-renovated bathroom is the window next to the toilet, overlooking the construction of a new ballroom costing $300 million. The view in a bathroom window like this has attracted both jokes and shock on social media. It’s not very common to have a view out of a bathroom window.

Mixed Reviews of the Bathroom Renovation

There are supporters who appreciate the elegant and history-influenced renovation, adding important prestige to the White House. Others are critical about the luxury renovation during a government shutdown and when many are experiencing both financial and economic hardships, suggesting it could have been used elsewhere for better effect.

Trump’s Bigger White House Renovations

This renovations is only a piece of Trump’s efforts to renovate the White House to more fit his idea of grandeur, which has included the demolition of the East Wing for a huge ballroom. The Lincoln Bathroom renovation is the first renovation in the White House mansion worthy of note under Trump’s watch.

The renovation of Lincoln’s Bathrroom demonstrates President Trump’s appetite for luxury with its marble and gold Elements, drawing on historical application to modern luxury design. While the transformation indicates a sense of grandeur for the White House, it also stirs discussion about government spending priorities during challenging times.

This article is based on publicly available images and media reports. Details about the renovation have not been officially verified by independent sources.

