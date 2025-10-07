LIVE TV
Donald Trump Now Links India-Pak Truce To Tariffs, Says 'We Are Peace Keeper Due To The Power Of Tariffs'

US President Donald Trump claimed that his tariff policy helped prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor earlier this year. Speaking from the White House, Trump said both nations were “ready to go at it” after seven planes were shot down, but his intervention stopped the conflict. He credited tariffs for maintaining peace and generating billions in revenue for the United States.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 7, 2025 08:51:04 IST

US President Donald Trump claimed that his use of tariffs helped prevent a major war between India and Pakistan earlier this year. Speaking from the White House, Trump said that without the power of tariffs, at least four of seven potential wars would have erupted worldwide.

Referring to India and Pakistan, he stated that both nations were on the brink of a full-scale confrontation after seven aircraft were shot down. Trump said his strategy not only protected American economic interests but also acted as a peacekeeping tool in global conflicts.

Trump Reiterates Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Trump reiterated that his intervention stopped India and Pakistan from entering a full-fledged war following the escalation of tensions earlier this year.

He connected his tariff measures to the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed countries. “If I didn’t have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging,” Trump said. He also added that the policy brought in “hundreds of billions of dollars” for the United States while promoting peace. His remarks revived the debate over America’s role in regional conflicts in South Asia.

Escalation Between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan witnessed heightened tensions in May after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases across the border.

The operation followed the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The Indian military stated that the strike aimed to dismantle cross-border terror networks. The confrontation led to the downing of seven aircraft, marking one of the most serious clashes between the two nations in recent years. Both countries announced a ceasefire on May 10, a move that India described as a bilateral decision.

Trump Asserts His Call Stopped the War

Last week, President Trump said he personally contacted the leaders of India and Pakistan to stop the conflict. “India and Pakistan were going at it. I called them both… They had just shot down seven planes,” he said. Trump claimed that he warned both nations of trade consequences if they continued the military confrontation. He asserted that his direct intervention led to the ceasefire and prevented further escalation. Trump’s comments suggested that his diplomatic outreach and trade pressure played a central role in restoring peace.

During his address, Trump stated that Pakistan’s military chief, General Asim Munir, acknowledged his role in facilitating peace between the two countries. According to Trump, the conversation with both sides led to a rapid de-escalation along the border. He claimed that his administration’s firm stance on trade and tariffs made the US an “effective peacekeeper.” While India maintains that the ceasefire decision was made independently, Trump’s repeated claims highlighted his intent to portray American influence in resolving international disputes.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:37 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

