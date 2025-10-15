Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Donald Trump was seen involved in an ordinary gesture of a simple round of applause; however, it made headlines. The 79-year-old US President found himself trending on social media for what viewers described as the “weirdest clap ever.” POTUS was seen making a stiff, almost robotic motion with his hands that left many rewinding the footage in disbelief.

A viral video shows Trump seated in front of what appears to be the Israeli flag, bringing his right hand up from below to meet his left in a strangely timed rhythm. Observers noted the unusual cadence immediately. The footage appears to have been captured after he arrived in Israel on Monday, where he received an enthusiastic reception at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.

Social media reacted to the video with a range of emotions. Some called it the best clap in the history of all claps, while others called it sleep-clapping, claiming President Trump was drowsy. One user claimed that the right hand doesn’t work anymore.

Donald Trump’s Health Concerns

Rumors have made their way to mainstream news over the last few weeks about the US President’s health. When Trump was recently away from the Oval Office for a few days, people suggested that the US President was dead. When he returned to the office, Trump spoke about his health, saying he is doing fine. Recently, he went for another annual health check, a second this year.

Reacting to the recent video, while many used it for humor, others voiced genuine concern over the president’s health. Comments included:

“That’s the clap of a man who’s had a stroke.”

“Left arm numb and not functioning, but his ‘Doc’ says he’s 14 years younger than his age.”

Bruises on Donald Trump’s Right Hand

These reactions come amid continued scrutiny of Trump’s medical condition. His recent examination at Walter Reed Medical Center reported a weight of 224 pounds and blood pressure of 128/74. Dr. Sean Barbabella stated that Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” though medical experts criticized the report for lacking transparency and omitting standard cardiovascular metrics.

Notably, the physician did not address visible bruising on Trump’s right hand, which the White House attributed to frequent handshakes and aspirin use.

