LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav Diwali 2025 chatgpt IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Donald Trump's recent round of applause during his visit to Israel has gone viral, sparking debates online about his health. The 79-year-old president's stiff, robotic clap left viewers bewildered. Social media buzzed with humor and concern over his health and visible bruising.

Donald Trump's unusual clap in Israel goes viral, sparking social media humor, health concerns, and debates over his right-hand bruises. Photos: X.
Donald Trump's unusual clap in Israel goes viral, sparking social media humor, health concerns, and debates over his right-hand bruises. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 15, 2025 12:42:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Donald Trump was seen involved in an ordinary gesture of a simple round of applause; however, it made headlines. The 79-year-old US President found himself trending on social media for what viewers described as the “weirdest clap ever.” POTUS was seen making a stiff, almost robotic motion with his hands that left many rewinding the footage in disbelief.

A viral video shows Trump seated in front of what appears to be the Israeli flag, bringing his right hand up from below to meet his left in a strangely timed rhythm. Observers noted the unusual cadence immediately. The footage appears to have been captured after he arrived in Israel on Monday, where he received an enthusiastic reception at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.

Social media reacted to the video with a range of emotions.  Some called it the best clap in the history of all claps, while others called it sleep-clapping, claiming President Trump was drowsy. One user claimed that the right hand doesn’t work anymore.

Donald Trump’s Health Concerns

Rumors have made their way to mainstream news over the last few weeks about the US President’s health. When Trump was recently away from the Oval Office for a few days, people suggested that the US President was dead. When he returned to the office, Trump spoke about his health, saying he is doing fine. Recently, he went for another annual health check, a second this year. 

Also Read: Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

Reacting to the recent video, while many used it for humor, others voiced genuine concern over the president’s health. Comments included:

“That’s the clap of a man who’s had a stroke.”

“Left arm numb and not functioning, but his ‘Doc’ says he’s 14 years younger than his age.”

Bruises on Donald Trump’s Right Hand

These reactions come amid continued scrutiny of Trump’s medical condition. His recent examination at Walter Reed Medical Center reported a weight of 224 pounds and blood pressure of 128/74. Dr. Sean Barbabella stated that Trump “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” though medical experts criticized the report for lacking transparency and omitting standard cardiovascular metrics.

Notably, the physician did not address visible bruising on Trump’s right hand, which the White House attributed to frequent handshakes and aspirin use.

Also Read: Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpdonald trump healthus newsWorld news

RELATED News

IMF Comes To Pakistan’s Rescue Yet Again, Secures Big Loan, Financial Body Sets These Conditions

UPDATE 2-Deflationary pressures persist in China on weak demand, overcapacity

Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

Did An American MQ-9 Reaper Drone Enter Afghanistan From Pakistani Airspace? Taliban-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

UPDATE 15-Friendlies Summaries

LATEST NEWS

BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest

Priya Kapur Posts For Sunjay Kapur On His Birth Anniversary Amid Rs 30,000 Crores Estate Battle With Karisma Kapoor Children

Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download ADRE Result PDF

Premanand Ji Maharaj: Timeless Life Lessons to Inspire Devotees and Followers

India vs Pakistan No Handshake Controversy: Absent In Cricket, High Fives Present In Hockey

Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant To Slash 15% Of HR Staff As AI Reshapes Workforce In Massive Overhaul

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Who Is Treating Him, Meet Vrindavan Saint’s Trusted Doctor, Dr. Ashish Sharma

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Analysis, October 14: Check Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Exam Review Here

Trump won't 'waste our time' with Argentina if Milei loses in midterms

Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video
QUICK LINKS