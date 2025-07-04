Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > Donald Trump Says He Made No Progress With Vladimir Putin on Ukraine in Call

Donald Trump Says He Made No Progress With Vladimir Putin on Ukraine in Call

During an approximately one-hour discussion between the leaders on Thursday morning, there appeared to be a standstill.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:25:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and claimed he “didn’t make any progress” on a possible truce in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

When questioned by reporters about his earlier-in-the-day chat with Putin, Trump responded, “No, I didn’t make any progress with him today at all.”

“There was a call. The call went on for a while. In addition to discussing Iran, we also discussed the battle with Ukraine, as you are aware. Trump stated, “I’m not thrilled about that at all”.

“Frank and substantive” discussion, according to Putin advisor Yuri Ushakov

In a briefing published by Russian official news, Yuri Ushakov, the senior foreign policy advisor in the Kremlin, told reporters that Russia emphasized the importance of using only diplomatic methods to settle controversial issues pertaining to Iran and its nuclear program. In support of Israel’s June 13 bombing campaign, Mr. Trump ordered the June 21 bombing of Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. 

The Trump administration’s decision this week to suspend several U.S. military deliveries, notably air defense interceptors, which are essential to repelling the Russian invasion that started in 2022, has left Ukraine in shock. Russian state media reported that the Kremlin said the suspension was not discussed during the discussion.

While defending his decision to withhold the guns, Mr. Trump did not answer whether he had brought up the matter during the Thursday call. “We have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves because President Joseph R. Biden Jr. emptied out our entire country giving them weapons,” he said.

According to a Trump post on Truth Social, the last time Putin and Trump spoke publicly, they discussed the Israel-Iran issue last month. In May, they also discussed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives were place in Istanbul in May, but little progress was made.

According to Mr. Ushakov, Mr. Putin spoke with Russian business executives before to his meeting with Mr. Trump, and they expressed a wish to collaborate with the US on film production in order to further “traditional values close to us and the Trump administration.” The Kremlin aide claimed that the U.S. president expressed his approval of the proposal.

“As usual, the presidents’ conversation was clear, straightforward, businesslike, and focused,” Mr. Ushakov stated. “Of course, the presidents will keep in touch in the near future.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Celebrates Passage Of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Before Independence Day

Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?