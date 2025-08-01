Home > World > Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7

Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing sweeping new tariffs on imports from 68 countries, including India. The tariffs, part of his “reciprocal” trade policy, range from 10% to 41% and take effect from August 7. This move, already facing legal scrutiny, threatens to strain US ties with key allies and unsettle global markets.

Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on 68 nations, including India; rates up to 41%, effective from August 7 under ‘reciprocal’ policy. Photo/X.
Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on 68 nations, including India; rates up to 41%, effective from August 7 under ‘reciprocal’ policy. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 1, 2025 08:35:38 IST

US President Donald Trump, continuing his aggressive posture on trade with several trade partners, Thursday signed an executive order that declares new tariffs on imports from countries worldwide including India. The newly announced tariffs will come into effect on August 7 and vary from 10% to 41%.

These tariffs are part of Trump’s “reciprocal” trade strategy that have consequencies on markets worldwide and can irk Americas age old allies and trade partners like India.

Why are Trump Tariffs Delayed to August 7?

A senior White House official stated that the August 7 start date was chosen to allow customs and border agencies enough time to implement the new system.

“These changes require time to implement effectively,” the official said, adding that the delay was procedural.The executive order covers 68 countries and the 27-member European Union. Countries not specifically listed in the order will face a default tariff of 10%. 

Also Read: Dozens of Nations Face Up to 50% US Tariffs Without Trade Deals

Countries and Tariff Rates They Have Been Charged By Donald Trump

Afghanistan, 15%
Algeria, 30%
Angola, 15%
Bangladesh, 20%
Bolivia,15%
Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30%
Botswana, 15%
Brazil, 10%
Brunei, 25%
Cambodia, 19%
Cameroon ,15%
Chad ,15%
Costa Rica, 15%
Côte d’Ivoire ,15%
Democratic Republic of the Congo, 15%
Ecuador, 15%
Equatorial Guinea,15%
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15%, 0%
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% , 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate
Falkland Islands, 10%
Fiji, 15%
Ghana, 15%
Guyana, 15%
Iceland, 15%
Indonesia,19%
India, 25%
Iraq, 35%
Israel, 15%
Japan, 15%
Jordan, 15%
Kazakhstan, 25%
Laos, 40%
Lesotho, 15%
Libya, 30%
Liechtenstein, 15%
Madagascar, 15%
Malawi, 15%
Malaysia, 19%
Mauritius, 15%
Moldova, 25%
Mozambique, 15%
Myanmar (Burma), 40%
Namibia, 15%
Nauru, 15%
New Zealand, 15%
Nicaragua, 18%
Nigeria, 15%
North Macedonia, 15%
Norway, 15%
Pakistan, 19%
Papua New Guinea, 15%
Philippines, 19%
Serbia, 35%
South Africa, 30%
South Korea, 15%
Sri Lanka, 20%
Switzerland, 39%
Syria, 41%
Taiwan, 20%
Thailand, 19%
Trinidad and Tobago, 15%
Tunisia, 25%
Turkey, 15%
Uganda, 15%
United Kingdom, 10%
Vanuatu, 15%
Venezuela, 15%
Vietnam, 20%
Zambia, 15%
Zimbabwe, 15%

Trade Negotations With Mexico Extended By 90 Days

In a separate announcement, Trump said that trade negotiations with Mexico would be extended by another 90 days. While some agreements have reportedly been reached, the details remain unclear, leaving many countries and industries uncertain about their future trade terms with the U.S.

As the deadline approaches, manufacturers and businesses worldwide are preparing for higher operating costs and potential price increases.Trump’s far-reaching shift in US trade policy has also encountered legal challenges. A panel of appeals court judges has expressed serious concerns about the legal basis of the new tariffs, raising doubts about the administration’s justification for what is considered the most extensive tariff package of Trump’s presidency.

Also Read: Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1trump tariffsus news

RELATED News

Why Countries Without Trade Deals Are Facing Up to 50% US Tariffs
US Sanctions Palestinian Officials Over Gaza Violations As Nations Push for Statehood Recognition
Syria Forms Panel to Probe Attacks on Civilians During Sectarian Clashes in Sweida
US Judge Halts End of Temporary Protected Status for 60,000 from Nepal & Central America
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

LATEST NEWS

Son of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2: Surprise Box Office Clash As Unexpected Hits Challenge Their Big Releases In Theatres Today
Dominik Mysterio Poised For Historic AAA Championship Reign in WWE Crossover Push
Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors, JSW Energy, Swiggy, Coal India And Others In Focus, Check Out The List
Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 1: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Heavy Rain Lashes Out On Delhi NCR, Waterlogging Witneesed
Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s Death Anniversary Today: The Tradition Of Annadaan In Pune On His Name
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Body for War 2: A Transformation Fueled by Discipline, Not Shortcuts
What Happened to Hulk Hogan? WWE Icon Dies at 71
Heavy Rainfall Hits Delhi: Flights Diverted, Waterlogging in Parts – IMD Issues Fresh Rain Alert
Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7
Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7
Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7
Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?