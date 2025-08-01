Full List: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries Including India, Effective From August 7

US President Donald Trump, continuing his aggressive posture on trade with several trade partners, Thursday signed an executive order that declares new tariffs on imports from countries worldwide including India. The newly announced tariffs will come into effect on August 7 and vary from 10% to 41%.

These tariffs are part of Trump’s “reciprocal” trade strategy that have consequencies on markets worldwide and can irk Americas age old allies and trade partners like India.

Why are Trump Tariffs Delayed to August 7?

A senior White House official stated that the August 7 start date was chosen to allow customs and border agencies enough time to implement the new system.

“These changes require time to implement effectively,” the official said, adding that the delay was procedural.The executive order covers 68 countries and the 27-member European Union. Countries not specifically listed in the order will face a default tariff of 10%.

Countries and Tariff Rates They Have Been Charged By Donald Trump

Afghanistan, 15%

Algeria, 30%

Angola, 15%

Bangladesh, 20%

Bolivia,15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30%

Botswana, 15%

Brazil, 10%

Brunei, 25%

Cambodia, 19%

Cameroon ,15%

Chad ,15%

Costa Rica, 15%

Côte d’Ivoire ,15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo, 15%

Ecuador, 15%

Equatorial Guinea,15%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15%, 0%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% , 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate

Falkland Islands, 10%

Fiji, 15%

Ghana, 15%

Guyana, 15%

Iceland, 15%

Indonesia,19%

India, 25%

Iraq, 35%

Israel, 15%

Japan, 15%

Jordan, 15%

Kazakhstan, 25%

Laos, 40%

Lesotho, 15%

Libya, 30%

Liechtenstein, 15%

Madagascar, 15%

Malawi, 15%

Malaysia, 19%

Mauritius, 15%

Moldova, 25%

Mozambique, 15%

Myanmar (Burma), 40%

Namibia, 15%

Nauru, 15%

New Zealand, 15%

Nicaragua, 18%

Nigeria, 15%

North Macedonia, 15%

Norway, 15%

Pakistan, 19%

Papua New Guinea, 15%

Philippines, 19%

Serbia, 35%

South Africa, 30%

South Korea, 15%

Sri Lanka, 20%

Switzerland, 39%

Syria, 41%

Taiwan, 20%

Thailand, 19%

Trinidad and Tobago, 15%

Tunisia, 25%

Turkey, 15%

Uganda, 15%

United Kingdom, 10%

Vanuatu, 15%

Venezuela, 15%

Vietnam, 20%

Zambia, 15%

Zimbabwe, 15%

Trade Negotations With Mexico Extended By 90 Days

In a separate announcement, Trump said that trade negotiations with Mexico would be extended by another 90 days. While some agreements have reportedly been reached, the details remain unclear, leaving many countries and industries uncertain about their future trade terms with the U.S.

As the deadline approaches, manufacturers and businesses worldwide are preparing for higher operating costs and potential price increases.Trump’s far-reaching shift in US trade policy has also encountered legal challenges. A panel of appeals court judges has expressed serious concerns about the legal basis of the new tariffs, raising doubts about the administration’s justification for what is considered the most extensive tariff package of Trump’s presidency.

