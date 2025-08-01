Home > World > Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing new tariffs on many US trading partners. The duties will take effect in seven days, escalating global trade tensions. The order comes just ahead of the August 1 deadline, leaving global markets on edge.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for sweeping new tariffs, set to take effect in 7 days, shaking up global trade and putting pressure on US allies. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)
President Donald Trump signed an executive order for sweeping new tariffs, set to take effect in 7 days, shaking up global trade and putting pressure on US allies. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 1, 2025 05:47:00 IST

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday evening to impose new tariffs on a wide range of US trading partners, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The tariffs are now set to take effect in just seven days, marking a significant escalation in the US trade agenda.

Tariffs to Take Effect on August 7

The new tariffs will officially kick in on August 7, and not on the originally announced August 1 deadline. A senior official told reporters on condition of anonymity that the delay is to give the government time to align and harmonise tariff rates across the board, as reported by the US-based news agency.

The order signed by President Trump late Thursday covers 68 countries and the 27 members of the European Union. According to the report, any country that is not specifically listed in the executive order will now face a default 10% tariff.

Global Trade on Edge

The move follows a hectic week of negotiations, as the White House as well as America’s key trading partners scrambled to reach trade deals ahead of Trump’s August 1 tariffs deadline. 

The executive order, issued shortly after 7pm marks a significant shift that could potentially escalate the trade war besides testing international alliances.

Meanwhile, India, Brazil and Canada are among countries still engaged in trade negotiation with the US amid mounting pressure.

ALSO READ: Explained: How Much Russian Oil Does India Buy and What It Means Now

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1latest US news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Administration Set to Bring Back Presidential Fitness Test for Schoolkids
Marking August 6 Hiroshima Day: The Dawn of Nuclear Warfare & Impact of Nuclear Bombs | Explained
President Trump Approves $200 Million Plan To Build Massive 650-Seat Ballroom At White House
Vatican Seals New Deal With Italy to Become World’s First Carbon-Neutral State
US and NATO Raise Alarm Over Rising Iranian Threats in Europe and North America

LATEST NEWS

No Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025: NASA Clarifies Viral Claim Is False
Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility, Astrological Meaning For Virgo And Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners
Kerala’s Bevco To Start Rs 20 Bottle Return Scheme; Plastic Liquor Bottles To Be Curbed
Explained: How Much Russian Oil Does India Buy and What It Means Now
Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops Not Working For Many Users, No Rewards Despite 100% Progress
Piyush Goyal: India To Protect National Interests Amid US Tariff Hike
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set For Historic Two-Night Show At MetLife Stadium – Full Match Card And Highlights
Priyanka Chopra Reflects on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, Says Saying Yes Was a “Complicated Decision”
Shahid Kapoor Hits the Pitch at Lord’s, Mira Rajput Cheers Him On
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Impose New Tariffs on Several US Trading Partners

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?