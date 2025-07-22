Trump Team Pushes for Over 60 Rule Changes to Deregulate Workplaces | 5 Points

The Trump-administration’s Department of Labor has unveiled plans to rewrite or repeal over 60 regulations it deems “obsolete”, in potential changes that could affect everything from minimum wage requirements for home healthcare workers to safety standards for construction sites and mines, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The objective of the sweeping move, according to the department, is to reduce bureaucratic red tape and promote growth, the report said.

Over 60 Rules Could Be Reversed

Speaking on the department’s upcoming drive, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer called it “the most ambitious proposal to slash red tape of any department across the federal government,” as reported by the AP.

Home Health Care Workers at Risk

According to the report, one of the most significant proposals would impact approximately 3.7 million home healthcare workers. The department is reportedly seeking to reverse 2013 regulations that extended the federal minimum wage and overtime protections to these workers. If enacted, the change could allow these employees to be paid below the current $7.25 per hour minimum wage.

Judy Conti, Director of Government Affairs at the National Employment Law Project, strongly opposed this idea, reportedly saying, “Before those (2013) regulations, it was very common for home care workers to work 50, 60 and maybe even more hours a week, without getting any overtime pay.”

Some others, however, have supported the impending change, arguing that making home care more affordable would help women balance their work and caregiving duties.

Migrant Farmworkers Face Fewer Protections

Under the new proposal, the department is looking to rescind rules that protect migrant farmworkers with H-2A visas.

Among the most contentious is a rule requiring employers to provide seat belts for agricultural workers during transportation. Another rule under consideration would reverse protections against retaliation for workers who file complaints or participate in investigations.

There’s a long history of retaliation against workers who speak up against abuses in farm work, the news agency quoted Lori Johnson, Senior Attorney at Farmworker Justice, as saying.

On the other hand, Michael Marsh, President of the National Council of Agricultural Employers, praised the rollback, telling the publication that it would ease the regulatory burden on farmers.

Construction and Mine Safety

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the report said, is also aiming to remove the requirement for adequate lighting at construction sites, stressing that current regulations don’t significantly reduce risks. However, safety advocates believe this change could be dangerous. “There have been many fatalities where workers fall through a hole in the floor, where there’s not adequate lighting,” Rebecca Reindel of the AFL-CIO, told AP.

In the mining industry, the department wants to end the ability of district managers to require additional health and safety steps beyond existing plans. Those opposing the potential move say that this could undermine worker safety, particularly in high-risk environments like coal mines.

Limiting OSHA’s Reach for Risky Professions

Another key proposal is to limit OSHA’s enforcement of safety regulations for certain high-risk professions, such as athletes, actors, and other entertainers. The department has insisted that it’s unrealistic to apply standard workplace safety rules to inherently dangerous activities, such as NFL punts or whale shows at SeaWorld.

Debbie Berkowitz, a former OSHA Chief of Staff, warned that limiting OSHA’s authority would have serious consequences. “Once you start taking that threat away, you could return to where they’ll throw safety to the wind,” she said, per the AP.

The proposed changes will go through several stages before taking effect, including a public comment period.

