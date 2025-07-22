Planned Parenthood Secures Partial Legal Victory Against Trump Administration’s Medicaid Cuts

In a partial legal win for Planned Parenthood, a federal judge in Boston on Monday blocked parts of a law aimed at cutting off Medicaid funds to abortion providers, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The ruling, issued by US District Judge Indira Talwani, offers temporary protection for some of the organisation’s clinics but leaves others in limbo.

What the Law Says

The provision in question is linked to President Donald Trump’s signature tax bill which was only recently signed into law. The legislation bars Medicaid reimbursements for one year to abortion providers that received over $800,000 in Medicaid payments in 2023 — even if they also offer unrelated health services like contraception, cancer screenings and STD testing, the report said.

The Ruling Brings Partial Relief

Judge Talwani’s preliminary injunction effectively stops the government, at least for now, from cutting Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood affiliates that either don’t provide abortions or didn’t cross the $800,000 Medicaid threshold.

Planned Parenthood said in a statement that it’s thankful the court recognised “the harm” the bill could cause but expressed disappointment that not all its members are protected. “There will be nothing short of a public health crisis if Planned Parenthood members are allowed to be ‘defunded,'” the organisation lamented, per the AP.

ALSO READ: Trump Slams ‘Trump-HATING’ Judge Over Harvard Funding Cut As Federal Court Questions $2B Freeze

A Divisive Legal Battle

The lawsuit, filed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates in Massachusetts and Utah, targetted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. They argued the law was driven by “plain animus” and would “prevent Planned Parenthood Members from providing vital, lifesaving care to more than one million patients,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Lawyers for the Trump administration defended the legislation, reportedly saying it was a move to “stop federal subsidies for Big Abortion.” They argued, “All three democratically-elected components of the Federal Government collaborated to enact that provision,” adding that Planned Parenthood’s request to block it is “legally groundless.”

Justice Talwani had already issued a temporary restraining order when the lawsuit was first filed earlier this month, blocking enforcement of the cuts. That order was set to expire Monday, prompting the preliminary injunction.

The court has yet to decide whether broader protections will be granted to all Planned Parenthood affiliates.

ALSO READ: Trump ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Israeli Strikes On Syria as US Envoy Criticises Intervention