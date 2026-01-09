‘I Don’t Need International Law’: Donald Trump’s Shows Brazen Disregard For Global Rules, Says ‘Nothing Can Stop Me But…’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the only real constraint on his global powers is his own sense of morality, not international law or treaties, in remarks that have triggered fresh debate over presidential authority and America’s role on the world stage.

In an interview on Wednesday, Trump was asked whether there were any limits to his powers as president. His response was blunt.

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Dismisses International Constraints On His Power

During the interview, Trump downplayed the relevance of international legal frameworks, asserting that such rules do not bind his decision-making.

“I don’t need international law,” Trump said, adding, “I’m not looking to hurt people.”

The comments came just days after the United States launched an operation against Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro. Trump has also issued threats against several other countries, as well as the autonomous territory of Greenland.

What Donald Trump Said About Abiding By International Law?

When pressed on whether his administration was required to abide by international law, Trump initially responded in the affirmative.

“I do,” he said.

However, he made it clear that he viewed himself as the final authority on when and how such legal constraints should apply to the United States.

“It depends on what your definition of international law is,” Trump told The New York Times.

US Senate Moves to Check Donald Trump’s Military Power

Trump’s remarks coincided with rare pushback from Congress. On Thursday, the US Senate advanced a resolution aimed at preventing the president from undertaking further military action against Venezuela without explicit congressional authorisation.

The procedural vote passed 52 to 47, with five Republican senators breaking ranks to vote alongside every Democrat in favour of advancing the war powers resolution. One Republican senator did not vote.

The vote followed the dramatic US military raid in Caracas on Saturday that led to Maduro’s capture.

Democratic lawmakers sharply criticised the operation, describing Trump’s “invasion” of Venezuela as a “lawless act” carried out without the approval of Congress.

