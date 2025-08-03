Drone Strike Sets Sochi Oil Depot on Fire in Russia-Ukraine War; Moscow Pledges Revenge

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a major fire at an oil depot close to the Russian resort city of Sochi, Moscow said. After the incident, flights were put on hold with immediate effect. The governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev, noted that the debris from the drone hit a fuel tank, resulting in huge flames. More than 120 firefighters had to be deployed to control the fire.

The attack is part of a broader wave of drone strikes launched by Ukraine over the weekend, targeting multiple cities in southern Russia, including Ryazan, Penza, and Voronezh. Authorities in Voronezh reported that four people were injured during one of the drone attacks. Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed its air defences shot down 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 60 of them intercepted over the Black Sea region.

Ukraine-Russia War: Both Sides Fire Drones at Each Other

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported a deadly Russian missile strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv, which left homes and civilian infrastructure damaged. At least seven civilians were injured, with three receiving hospital treatment. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia had launched 83 drones and missiles overnight—61 were intercepted, but others struck targets in eight different locations.

The strike comes just days after one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv, where more than 30 people were killed. Ukrainian officials said over 300 drones and eight cruise missiles were used in that assault alone.

Ukraine’s President Seeks Tougher Restrictions on Russia

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also condemned Russia’s actions and hinted at new economic measures. Following the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world must come together to impose more severe sanctions on Russia.

In July, Trump warned President Putin to end the war within 50 days or face high tariffs. On Monday, he issued a revised deadline, setting it to expire on August 8.

