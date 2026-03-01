LIVE TV
Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Loud blasts were heard in Dubai and Qatari capital Doha for a second day on Sunday and Oman was hit for the first time as retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic widened.

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation. Photos: X
Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
March 1, 2026

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Loud blasts were heard in Dubai and Qatari capital Doha for a second day on Sunday and Oman was hit for the first time as retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic widened.

Iran had said it would target U.S. bases in the region but it has hit a range of other targets across Gulf cities.

Two people were injured in Dubai after shrapnel from drones fell over two houses when they were intercepted, a Dubai media office statement said.

Dubai‘s international airport, its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel and man-made Palm Jumeirah Island all suffered damage.



Oman Hit by Iran Strike 

In neighbouring Oman, which was spared retaliation on Saturday, Duqm commercial port was targeted by two drones, wounding one worker, the state news agency said.



Dubai is the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East and its airport is one of the world’s busiest travel hubs.

Qatar’s interior ministry said on Sunday that it was responding to a limited fire in an industrial zone after debris fell from an intercepted missile.

Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at UAE on Saturday, the country’s defence ministry said.In Qatar, officials said Iran had launched 65 missiles and 12 drones towards the Gulf state

UAE Issue Public Advisory for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain 

  • Move immediately to the nearest secure building or shelter.

  • Stay away from windows, doors and open spaces which could be vulnerable to debris or blast effects.

  • Follow further official guidance from government channels rather than relying on unverified sources.

  • People should remain calm and cooperative, the safety and well-being of the community are top priorities.

Flights Cancelled Across Region

The strikes come amid widening hostilities following US missile attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory action targeting American assets in the region. Several Gulf nations temporarily closed their airspace, triggering widespread cancellations and diversions.

Key transit hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha suspended or scaled back operations, affecting routes that connect Europe, Africa, and Asia. More than 1,000 flights were cancelled by major regional carriers, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways, collectively handle tens of thousands of passengers daily through these hubs, leaving large numbers of travellers stranded or rerouted.

(Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

QUICK LINKS