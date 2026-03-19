Following Iranian Drone Attack On Dubai International Airport, UAE Confirms All Eid Al Fitr Prayers Will Be Held Inside Mosques

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat of the United Arab Emirates has already confirmed that prayers will be held within the mosques of the country instead of the usual congregational areas. In an official press release published on X, the authority stressed that the action is relevant to all emirates to make sure that prayers are organised smoothly and that the population is safe since masses of worshippers are anticipated to show up. The people have been compelled to adhere to the government directives and rules in regard to how Eid prayers should be conducted.

UAE Confirms All Eid Al Fitr Prayers Will Be Held Inside Mosques

The action is made as Eid prayers that conclude the holy month of Ramadan are often conducted in large crowds, and usually in special outdoor areas. But, due to increased security threats with the prevailing geopolitical tension in West Asia, the officials have been precautionary. According to Gulf News, the authorities emphasized the move by saying that it was needed to guarantee the proper behavior of prayers and security of worshipers throughout the UAE. Other neighbouring Gulf countries have also announced similar measures to ensure that the celebrations are controlled in order to protect the lives of the people.







Similar to the UAE, Kuwait has indicated that the observance of Eid Al Fitr prayers will also be limited to indoor mosque areas, as well as, no use of courtyards and open space. The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar has adopted the same recommendation, which requires prayers to be conducted in closed mosques to keep the worshipers safe. Eid 2026 will therefore be celebrated in such safety conditions throughout the Gulf region as a region wide coordination by Islamic governments in order to guarantee the religious practices of Ramadan end in a safe manner within the tension of the region.

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