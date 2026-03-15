Qatar Airways has resumed limited flight operations to and from Hamad International Airport in Doha as tensions across West Asia continue to disrupt regional aviation. The airline announced that only a restricted number of flights are currently operating, mainly to help passengers stranded due to widespread cancellations and airspace restrictions caused by the ongoing conflict in the region. Authorities clarified that these limited services should not be seen as a full return to normal commercial operations, and schedules may continue to change depending on security conditions and aviation advisories.

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

According to the airline’s updated schedule, select routes have resumed from Doha to major international cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Istanbul, Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur, Algiers, Melbourne, New York, Jeddah, Cairo, Madrid, Hong Kong, London, Casablanca, Rome and Paris. These flights are being operated through approved corridors to maintain connectivity while ensuring passenger safety. Officials said the temporary services are designed primarily to assist travellers affected by the disruptions across the Gulf region and to support essential travel demand during the crisis.

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Meanwhile, aviation operations across the Middle East remain volatile as the ongoing conflict continues to impact airspace usage and airline schedules. Several carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued advisories about disruptions to flights to the United Arab Emirates, particularly to Dubai International Airport. Airlines are adjusting routes, delaying services, or operating limited flights due to operational restrictions and rising fuel costs. Aviation authorities have advised passengers to closely monitor airline updates before traveling, as further schedule changes remain possible while the regional situation evolves.

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