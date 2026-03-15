Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Doha flights update Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead alcohol addicted son murder new zealand Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > World > Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Meanwhile, aviation operations across the Middle East remain volatile as the ongoing conflict continues to impact airspace usage and airline schedules.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 15, 2026 12:54:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Qatar Airways has resumed limited flight operations to and from Hamad International Airport in Doha as tensions across West Asia continue to disrupt regional aviation. The airline announced that only a restricted number of flights are currently operating, mainly to help passengers stranded due to widespread cancellations and airspace restrictions caused by the ongoing conflict in the region. Authorities clarified that these limited services should not be seen as a full return to normal commercial operations, and schedules may continue to change depending on security conditions and aviation advisories. 

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

According to the airline’s updated schedule, select routes have resumed from Doha to major international cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Istanbul, Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur, Algiers, Melbourne, New York, Jeddah, Cairo, Madrid, Hong Kong, London, Casablanca, Rome and Paris. These flights are being operated through approved corridors to maintain connectivity while ensuring passenger safety. Officials said the temporary services are designed primarily to assist travellers affected by the disruptions across the Gulf region and to support essential travel demand during the crisis. 

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Meanwhile, aviation operations across the Middle East remain volatile as the ongoing conflict continues to impact airspace usage and airline schedules. Several carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued advisories about disruptions to flights to the United Arab Emirates, particularly to Dubai International Airport. Airlines are adjusting routes, delaying services, or operating limited flights due to operational restrictions and rising fuel costs. Aviation authorities have advised passengers to closely monitor airline updates before traveling, as further schedule changes remain possible while the regional situation evolves. 

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 15, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid US-Israel-Iran War

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Doha flights updateDubai International Airport flightDubai International Airport flight statusHamad International Airport flightshome-hero-pos-7qatar airwaysQatar airways Dubai International Airport flightQatar Airways flight scheduleQatar Airways limited operationsQatar Airways news

RELATED News

What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 15, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Donald Trump’s Chilling Claim Sparks Mystery As Iran’s Supreme Leader Remains Missing From Public Appearance

Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office Finally Speaks Out On Viral Assassination Rumours Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Reveals ‘PM Is….’

LATEST NEWS

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply, Check Vacancies And How To Apply

Meet Dr. Sukanta Majumdar: From Academic To Union Minister, Strengthening BJP’s Strategy In West Bengal Ahead Of The 2026 Assembly Elections

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Preview: Head-to-Head, Pitch Report, Weather And Live Streaming Info

98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 Released at ibps.in; Check Provisional Allotment Details Here

Telangana Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injecting HIV-Positive Blood Into Woman After Marriage Was Called Off; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream

15 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?
Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?
Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?
Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

QUICK LINKS