Home > World > Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

Aviation officials of Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait airports report that it is keeping a close eye on security developments by ensuring that they open airspace fully before they can allow travelers to resume normal travel

(Photo: WikiMedia Commons/X)
(Photo: WikiMedia Commons/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 11, 2026 13:17:35 IST

Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

Air travel across the Gulf remains disrupted as the Israel-Iran-US conflict continues to affect regional airspace and aviation operations. The ongoing conflict had caused hundreds of flights to be canceled or rerouted by temporarily restricted or closed airspace in several countries in the Middle East due to missile and drone attacks.

Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain Open Today On March 11?

By March 11, a limited or emergency schedule is being operated in some airports in Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and many airlines are still suspending services or reducing them. It is being recommended that passengers should directly check with airlines and travel to airports since it is a case of highly unpredictable flight schedules.

In the United Arab Emirates, the leading airports in the region, including the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), have somewhat reopened following the previous shutdowns. The government was reinstating its services slowly and confirmed that only a few flights are running at the moment and security grounds have been stabilized. Other airlines such as Emirates have reopened certain routes, mostly focusing on the passengers who have confirmed bookings or have urgent travel requirements. But complete flight itineraries are not back online and most of the international airlines continue to cancel and divert flights, which could otherwise have flown in the Gulf region. 

Are Airports In Kuwait Open Today On March 11?

In the other parts of the Gulf, the situation is even less certain. The Doha airport in Qatar has permitted limited flights as the authorities have allowed restricted air traffic operation despite the fact that the normal schedules are currently suspended. In the meantime, Kuwait International Airport has been severely disrupted with a drone strike destroying part of the airport leaving only special flights in service of citizens. Airlines have also been closed or limited to operate until further notice in Bahrain due to airspace closures and safety issues. As such, it is recommended that the travelers be prepared to deal with delays, cancellations and last minute changes during the ongoing conflict. 

But if you want to Check the latest Updates on airlines, refer to official accounts of the airlines. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Are Airports In Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain And Kuwait Open Today On March 11? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

