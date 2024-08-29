EAM Jaishankar Engages With Israel’s Director General Over West Asia Matters

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Director General Yaakov Blitshtein of Israel in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting highlighted the continued growth of India-Israel cooperation and included an exchange of views on the ongoing situation in West Asia. Jaishankar took to X to express his pleasure in receiving Blitshtein and noted the importance of their discussions.

17th Round of India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations

On Wednesday, India and Israel conducted the 17th Round of Foreign Office Consultations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri led the Indian delegation, while Yaakov Blitshtein represented Israel.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of their bilateral endeavors and discussed various issues of mutual interest. They also shared perspectives on the current situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

India’s Condemnation of October 7 Terror Attacks

The Ministry of External Affairs reported that during the event, Foreign Secretary Misri reiterated India’s strong condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel. He called for the immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire to address the escalating situation.

Blitshtein’s Visit to Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Blitshtein paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack at Nirman House in Mumbai. He also inaugurated the Advanced Antimicrobial Emergency Room at JJ Hospital. Speaking to ANI, Blitshtein emphasized the significance of quality healthcare, acknowledging the challenges faced in Israel and appreciating the hospital’s long-standing service.

Key Takeaways

The discussions between EAM S. Jaishankar and Director General Yaakov Blitshtein highlight a deepening partnership between India and Israel. Their focus on West Asia reflects a shared commitment to regional stability and ongoing collaboration. The consultations and engagements in Mumbai further underscore the strategic alignment and mutual support that characterize the India-Israel relationship.

