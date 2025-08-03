Home > World > Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far

The locals claimed that tremors were felt across parts of Manhattan. Notably, no damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 3, 2025 08:37:00 IST

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near New York City at 10:18 PM local time on Saturday, August 2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The 3.0 quake reportedly hit six miles beneath the ground in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

Which areas were the most affected?

According to reports, residents of Jersey City, Bergen, Morris, Essex Counties and New York City felt the tremors.

What was the response of authorities?

“A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is reported to have occurred in or near New Jersey. Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City. NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners,” NYC Emergency Management said on X.

Soon after the earthquake, the authorities recommended some actions for people to follow.

They said, “Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake. No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage. If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks.”

They also said, “No major impacts reported at this time. Updates will follow if conditions change.”

The authorities listed numbers to contact – 311 for non-emergency damage and 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

What did the locals say about the earthquake?

One person posted on X and said, “That is the second earthquake I’ve felt in my life. I live in New York I should not be feeling earthquakes.”

Another wrote, “Earthquake in Russia. And now an earthquake in New York.”

ALSO READ: Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan

Tags: earthquakeNew Jerseynew york

RELATED News

Terrorists Hiding In Gaza Tunnel Surrender
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan
Israeli Fire Kills 10 Aid-Seekers in Gaza as US Envoy Meets Hostages’ Families
“These Pieces of Evidence Are Twisted”: Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Denies Mossad Agent Rumors
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 3, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1506 Here!

LATEST NEWS

FPI Flip: Surprise Rs 17,741 Cr Outflow Drags July Into The Red
Annual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Should You Never Skip?
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered
Rani Mukerji Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings After Making History With Her Big National Award Win
Steel Strategy: India Backs Tech And MSMEs For Global Dominance, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
AB de Villiers Breaks Drought, Breaks Records: South Africa Crowned WCL Champions
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 3: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
ECI Rejects Tejashwi Yadav’s Claim Of His Name Missing From Voter List
‘Watch The Film Before Judging’: The Kerala Story Director Sends Strong Message To Kerala CM Over Criticism
Sunil Chhetri Turns 41: A Timeless Hero Of Indian Football
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?