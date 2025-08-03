Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near New York City at 10:18 PM local time on Saturday, August 2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The 3.0 quake reportedly hit six miles beneath the ground in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

Which areas were the most affected?

According to reports, residents of Jersey City, Bergen, Morris, Essex Counties and New York City felt the tremors.

What was the response of authorities?

“A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is reported to have occurred in or near New Jersey. Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City. NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners,” NYC Emergency Management said on X.

Soon after the earthquake, the authorities recommended some actions for people to follow.

They said, “Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake. No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage. If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks.”

They also said, “No major impacts reported at this time. Updates will follow if conditions change.”

The authorities listed numbers to contact – 311 for non-emergency damage and 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

What did the locals say about the earthquake?

One person posted on X and said, “That is the second earthquake I’ve felt in my life. I live in New York I should not be feeling earthquakes.”

Another wrote, “Earthquake in Russia. And now an earthquake in New York.”

