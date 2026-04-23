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Home > World News > Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

Rawalpindi’s five-day shutdown over security concerns linked to Iran-US talks has paralysed daily life. Markets, transport, and services remain closed, causing job losses, high travel costs, and public distress amid strict security and restricted movement.

Rawalpindi shutdown
Rawalpindi shutdown

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 23, 2026 17:26:41 IST

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Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

Rawalpindi Shutdown Sparks Chaos as Security Measures Disrupt Daily Life and Economy

A sweeping shutdown across Rawalpindi over five consecutive days has thrown normal life into chaos, with authorities reportedly citing security arrangements tied to Iran-US negotiations as justification. However, residents and businesses alike have borne the brunt of these restrictive measures, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, public life in the city came to a grinding halt as transport hubs, wholesale markets, commercial districts, hotels, and even wedding venues were forced to close. The suspension of routine activity disrupted not only trade but also education and judicial proceedings, leaving citizens struggling to manage essential commitments. The prolonged restrictions have created widespread uncertainty, with daily wage earners and small traders among the worst affected as economic activity remains frozen.

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Transport Crisis Deepens Amid Shutdown and Rising Costs

Travel has emerged as a major concern. With public transport services suspended, people have been compelled to rely on privately hired vehicles at inflated costs. Families dealing with urgent situations, including funerals, were left with no choice but to rent entire vehicles, often at nearly twice the normal fare. This unusual surge in demand has ironically boosted business for car dealers and showroom operators.

The city, which hosts around 1,470 registered car showrooms, reportedly saw all small vehicles booked out at premium rates, especially for travel to destinations such as Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and others. Meanwhile, the closure of 34 transport terminals has left hundreds of workers jobless, compounding the economic distress.

Although authorities verbally allowed transport services to resume on Tuesday evening, public fear and low passenger turnout prevented a meaningful restart. Transport operators remained hesitant to resume operations without clear assurances. Strict security enforcement continued across major roads, including Murree Road and Rawal Road, with heavy police deployment even extending to areas near the airport, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Residents within a three-kilometre radius reportedly faced severe restrictions, including limited access to rooftops, while nearby markets remained sealed. Transport Federation leader, Haji Zahoor Arain, has called for a clearer, more balanced policy. He suggested controlled transport operations instead of a blanket shutdown, proposing alternative routes and locations to keep essential mobility intact while maintaining security, as reported by The Express Tribune.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Blockade Breached? Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Continue Sailing Despite US Naval Crackdown in Gulf Waters Days After Trump Dubbed Operation ‘Tremendous Success’

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Tags: economic disruptionIran-US talksRawalpindi shutdowntransport crisis

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Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

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Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

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Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions
Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions
Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions
Pakistan: Rawalpindi Shutdown Triggers Massive Outrage As Citizens Face Chaos, Transport Halt, And Rising Political Tensions

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