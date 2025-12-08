Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A tsunami up to three metres (10 feet) high may strike Japan’s northeastern coast after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit offshore on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The agency issued a tsunami warning for Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate prefectures. The strong quake shook wide areas across northern and eastern Japan at 11:15 pm (1415 GMT).
JMA said the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 80 km (50 miles) off the Aomori coast at a depth of 50 km (30 miles).
