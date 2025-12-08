LIVE TV
Home > World > Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

JMA said the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 80 km (50 miles) off the Aomori coast at a depth of 50 km (30 miles).

Representational Image (Photo Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Photo Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 20:20:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A tsunami up to three metres (10 feet) high may strike Japan’s northeastern coast after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit offshore on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The agency issued a tsunami warning for Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate prefectures. The strong quake shook wide areas across northern and eastern Japan at 11:15 pm (1415 GMT).

JMA said the earthquake’s epicentre was located about 80 km (50 miles) off the Aomori coast at a depth of 50 km (30 miles).

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 8:20 PM IST
