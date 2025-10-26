LIVE TV
Home > World > East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 06:42:15 IST

East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) – East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao said history had been made after the country was admitted as the 11th member of ASEAN on Sunday. "Our path to membership has been long," Gusmao said in a speech after the signing of the declaration of their accession to the regional grouping. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Writing by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 6:42 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN
East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN
East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN
East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

