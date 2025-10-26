East Timor PM says 'history made' after accession to ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) – East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao said history had been made after the country was admitted as the 11th member of ASEAN on Sunday. "Our path to membership has been long," Gusmao said in a speech after the signing of the declaration of their accession to the regional grouping. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Writing by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

