Elon Musk Activates Starlink In Iran After Regime Cuts Internet Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Elon Musk Activates Starlink In Iran After Regime Cuts Internet Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Elon Musk has confirmed that Starlink, his satellite internet system, is now active in Iran amid Tehran’s sweeping internet blackout following Israeli strikes on its nuclear sites. The move comes as Iran clamps down on online access to curb unrest triggered by escalating conflict. Meanwhile, fresh attacks between Iran and Israel have heightened regional tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning Tehran against targeting American interests.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 18:52:21 IST

US tech billionaire Elon Musk confirmed that Starlink, the satellite-based internet system operated by his company SpaceX, has been activated in Iran. The announcement came in response to widespread internet restrictions imposed by Tehran following Israeli military strikes on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear infrastructure that began early Friday morning.

Musk responded to a user post on social media platform X, which suggested Iran had initiated a nationwide internet blackout to suppress domestic dissent. In his reply, Musk stated, “The beams are on,” effectively confirming that Starlink’s satellite network had been enabled for use in Iran.

Starlink provides internet connectivity through low Earth orbit satellites, offering service in remote or conflict-affected areas where conventional infrastructure is either unavailable or has been disrupted.

Iran Imposes Nationwide Internet Curbs, Musk Provides Starlink

Iran’s Ministry of Communications officially confirmed on Friday that temporary internet restrictions had been enforced throughout the country. The ministry said the move was a response to ongoing hostilities and assured that normal services would resume once the situation stabilized.

“Temporary restrictions have been imposed on the country’s internet,” the ministry said in a statement published by Iran’s ISNA news agency. It added that the restrictions would be lifted “once normalcy returns.”

Also Read: Trump Appears To Fall Asleep At His Own Birthday Military Parade As Rain, Protests And Toilet Throne Steal The Show

Starlink in Iran Amid Escalation of Conflict

The latest round of hostilities between Iran and Israel intensified overnight into Sunday, with both nations exchanging fresh strikes. The renewed conflict has raised global concerns about regional stability, with U.S. President Donald Trump weighing in on the situation.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump said in a warning issued on Truth Social.

Despite the firm tone, Trump also indicated openness to diplomacy. “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict,” he added.

Casualties and Israeli Response

In Israel, rescue operations continued through the night as emergency teams searched for survivors in the debris of residential buildings struck by Iranian missiles. Authorities confirmed that at least 10 people, including children, had been killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued warnings to Iranian civilians residing near suspected weapons production facilities, urging them to evacuate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the scale of Israel’s current response was limited compared to what Iran could expect in the near future.

“The attacks by Israel so far were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days,” Netanyahu stated.

Also Read: What Trump Said After Israel Struck Iran: ‘We Had Nothing To Do With It’

