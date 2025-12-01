LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk Family Tree: How Many Children Does Tesla CEO Have And Who Are Their Mothers?

Elon Musk Family Tree: How Many Children Does Tesla CEO Have And Who Are Their Mothers?

During a recent conversation, Musk spoke openly about Shivon Zilis, who is also the mother of four of his children.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 14:50:19 IST

Elon Musk Family Tree: How Many Children Does Tesla CEO Have And Who Are Their Mothers?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, recently appeared on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast “WTF is?”. During the conversation, he spoke openly about his partner and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who is also the mother of four of his children. Musk also revealed that his wife has roots in India, a detail that quickly caught the attention of Indian viewers.

Musk is famous for his large and unconventional family. As of 2025, he reportedly has 14 children with different partners, each with their own story.

Musk’s family journey began with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. The couple had six children between 2002 and 2006, twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Their firstborn, Nevada, tragically passed away in infancy. Over the years, most of these children have stayed out of the public eye, except Vivian Jenna Wilson, who made headlines in 2022 after coming out as transgender and legally changing her name. Vivian has recently appeared in fashion and advocacy events, while her siblings continue to maintain their privacy.

In 2018, Musk started dating Canadian musician Grimes, and together they have three children with names that instantly became viral, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl (Y), and Techno Mechanicus (Tau). Their son X is often seen with Musk at public events and Tesla factories and is described as a “little engineer” who loves rockets and coding toys. Grimes occasionally shares moments of their artistic and tech-filled childhood, though the younger children remain mostly private.

In 2021, Musk welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. The two are known to co-parent amicably. Two more children, Arcadia and Seldon Lycurgus, were born in 2024 and 2025, bringing Musk’s total to 14.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 2:50 PM IST
