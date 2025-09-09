Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Deadlock: Who Could Be France’s Next Prime Minister After Bayrou Exit?

French President Emmanuel Macron is once again searching for a new prime minister, his fifth in less than two years, after François Bayrou announced he would resign on Tuesday. Bayrou failed to win support in parliament for his deficit-cutting plans. His resignation comes just nine months after he replaced Michel Barnier, who was ousted in December following a no-confidence vote.

France is facing a major political deadlock, with the National Assembly split into hostile factions. While some parties, including Marine Le Pen’s far-right, are calling for fresh legislative elections, Macron is reluctant. His allies argue that elections would only deepen divisions and possibly give more strength to the far right.

Instead, Macron’s office said he will name a new prime minister in the coming days. But the choice will not be easy.

Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, 39, is seen as a leading candidate, along with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, 42, and Labor Minister Catherine Vautrin. However, critics say this “more of the same” approach could end in another parliamentary defeat.

Another option is to turn left. Socialist leader Olivier Faure has said he would accept the job if offered, and his party recently distanced itself from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s far-left France Unbowed. But Mélenchon has already rejected Faure, and Republicans on the right are also against naming a Socialist premier.

Turning right is equally risky. Some Republicans have shown openness to cooperation, but party leader Bruno Retailleau said it was “out of the question” for a Socialist to lead. With only 49 seats, naming a Republican could still leave Macron vulnerable.

Names like Bernard Cazeneuve, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and finance minister Eric Lombard are being discussed, as well as central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau.

