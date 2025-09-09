Political Crisis For Macron: French Govt Collapses As PM Bayrou Loses Confidence

LIVE TV
In a dramatic development, the French parliament on Monday voted against the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after he lost a confidence vote by a wide margin in the National Assembly. He served only nine months in office. In a vote in the National Assembly, just 194 gave their confidence to Francois Bayrou. However, 364 deputies voted against him, interpreted as they had no confidence in the government.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 9, 2025 00:12:16 IST

In a dramatic development, the French parliament on Monday voted against the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after he lost a confidence vote by a wide margin in the National Assembly. He served only nine months in office.

In a vote in the National Assembly, just 194 gave their confidence to Francois Bayrou. However, 364 deputies voted against him, interpreted as they had no confidence in the government.

Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said that in compliance with Article 50 of the French Constitution, the prime minister must resign from his government.

AFP reported, citing a person close to him, that Bayrou would submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday morning.

Options For Macron: What Would He Do? 

As the national Assembly voted against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, President Emmanuel Macron may choose from the following options.

1.    He might pick a new prime minister. For this, like last year, Macron has several weeks.

2.    Bayrou will likely stay on as caretaker until a new successor is appointed.

3.    Macron would also call for a new parliamentary election in a bid to alter the current composition. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally is in a good position in the Assembly.

4.    He may also call for a presidential election as his second term is due to end in 2027. However, he has repeatedly ruled out stepping down.

