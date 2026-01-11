‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

The Iranian authorities have tremendously increased their reaction to the protests taking place all over the country. They have also issued a very strong warning regarding the death penalty to the protesters and their supporters.

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning

Alongside this, the Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad and other officials stated that the participants of the protests could be labelled as ‘enemies of God’ which is a very serious accusation under Iranian law (moharebeh) that may lead to the death sentence or other forms of punishment. Additionally, the official announcement mentioned that the same categorization could be imposed on the persons who provide assistance to the demonstrators or on those who are suspected of compromising public security and the prosecutors have been ordered to file the cases very quickly and without showing any ‘leniency or compassion’. The warning is a result of several weeks of violent protests during which the government imposed a total blackout on internet and phone communications in an effort to control the situation and prevent outside reporting.

Iran Protests 2026

The protests have just about reached the two week mark and they have been escalating from economic hardship and government unpopularity to an all out anti regime uprising. Human rights groups claim that in the process of the crackdown, at least 70+ people have lost their lives and more than 2,300 have been arrested while communication blackouts hinder the verification of precise numbers. The government’s propaganda has been primarily leaning towards emphasizing the toll on law enforcement and branding dissenters as ‘terrorists’, while claiming to be in control, and at the same time, burdening the human rights watchdogs with warnings of applying illegal means and committing human rights violations.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

The stricter crackdown is being accompanied by Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi openly and repeatedly calling for the support of the protesters, asking for protests to be kept going and for contacting the leaders of the world, including the US. Pahlavi’s outreach to worldwide audiences and to personalities like US President Donald Trump reflect the political aspect of the turbulence and the deepening of Iran’s isolation. The scenario is still very unstable as the interplay of internal and external factors is the main determinant of the course of the events.

Also Read: ‘Looking At Freedom…US Ready To Help’: Trump Voices Support As Iran Faces Continued Protest Movement