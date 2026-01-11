LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

Human rights groups claim that in the process of the crackdown, at least 70+ people have lost their lives and more than 2,300 have been arrested while communication blackouts hinder the verification of precise numbers.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 11, 2026 08:04:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

The Iranian authorities have tremendously increased their reaction to the protests taking place all over the country. They have also issued a very strong warning regarding the death penalty to the protesters and their supporters.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning

Alongside this, the Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad and other officials stated that the participants of the protests could be labelled as ‘enemies of God’ which is a very serious accusation under Iranian law (moharebeh) that may lead to the death sentence or other forms of punishment. Additionally, the official announcement mentioned that the same categorization could be imposed on the persons who provide assistance to the demonstrators or on those who are suspected of compromising public security and the prosecutors have been ordered to file the cases very quickly and without showing any ‘leniency or compassion’. The warning is a result of several weeks of violent protests during which the government imposed a total blackout on internet and phone communications in an effort to control the situation and prevent outside reporting.

Iran Protests 2026

The protests have just about reached the two week mark and they have been escalating from economic hardship and government unpopularity to an all out anti regime uprising. Human rights groups claim that in the process of the crackdown, at least 70+ people have lost their lives and more than 2,300 have been arrested while communication blackouts hinder the verification of precise numbers. The government’s propaganda has been primarily leaning towards emphasizing the toll on law enforcement and branding dissenters as ‘terrorists’, while claiming to be in control, and at the same time, burdening the human rights watchdogs with warnings of applying illegal means and committing human rights violations.

You Might Be Interested In

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

The stricter crackdown is being accompanied by Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi openly and repeatedly calling for the support of the protesters, asking for protests to be kept going and for contacting the leaders of the world, including the US. Pahlavi’s outreach to worldwide audiences and to personalities like US President Donald Trump reflect the political aspect of the turbulence and the deepening of Iran’s isolation. The scenario is still very unstable as the interplay of internal and external factors is the main determinant of the course of the events.

Also Read: ‘Looking At Freedom…US Ready To Help’: Trump Voices Support As Iran Faces Continued Protest Movement

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 8:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: enemies of God Iranhome-hero-pos-7Iran death penalty warningIran protest crackdownIran protestsIran protests 2026

RELATED News

‘Looking For Freedom…US Ready To Help’: Trump Voices Support As Several Protesters Killed Amid Widespread Demonstrations

Elon Musk Confirms X Will Share Its Algorithm Framework Within 7 Days

US Military Targets ISIS in Syria with Strategic Airstrikes, Says Defense Officials

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

US President Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect Venezuelan Oil Funds Stored in US Accounts

LATEST NEWS

US President Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect Venezuelan Oil Funds Stored in US Accounts

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Major Setback After Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of ODI Series

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

US National Parks Warn Visitors: Altering Trump’s Face with Stickers Could Trigger Fines or Replacement Fees

Zelensky Urges Strong Action Against Russia, Calls for Maximum Retaliation Amid Escalating Conflict

Singapore Warns Trump’s US Action in Venezuela Could Undermine International Law, Threatens Small States

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Philippines, No Tsunami Alert

Big Challenge For Mamata Banerjee? ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Blocking I-PAC Probe, Moves Supreme Court

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple, Joins Swabhiman Parv Celebrations; Chants ‘Omkar Mantra’

Hamas-Pakistan Terror Link Poses Indirect Threat To India, Experts Urge Vigilance On Knowledge Sharing

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’
‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’
‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’
‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

QUICK LINKS