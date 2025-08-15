LIVE TV
Home > World > Erin Becomes the Atlantic's First Hurricane Of The Season – All You Need to Know

Erin Becomes the Atlantic’s First Hurricane Of The Season – All You Need to Know

Atlantic's first hurricane of the season, Erin, has formed and is expected to reach Category 3 or 4 by Sunday. It could bring turbulent seas and flash flooding to Caribbean islands. Meanwhile, the Gulf has a developing tropical system that may deliver heavy rain to Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Erin is forming in the Atlantic, set to strengthen into Category 3 or 4. Islands prepare as tropical storm watches go up, while Gulf coast eyes potential new storm. (Photo courtesy: US National Hurricane Center)
Hurricane Erin is forming in the Atlantic, set to strengthen into Category 3 or 4. Islands prepare as tropical storm watches go up, while Gulf coast eyes potential new storm. (Photo courtesy: US National Hurricane Center)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 15, 2025 21:26:11 IST

Erin has become the Atlantic’s first hurricane of the season, packing sustained winds of 75 miles per hour as of Friday morning, approximately 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands, CNN reported on Friday, citing the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Erin was moving west-northwest and was expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm by Saturday night and potentially reach Category 4 strength by late Sunday or Monday.

Tropical storm watches were in place for parts of the northern Leeward Islands. And while local media reports suggested that a direct landfall appeared unlikely, residents could still face rough surf, rip currents, gusty winds and heavy rains, with the risk of flash floods or mudslides.



What Determines Erin’s Path?

Erin’s eventual path, the report said, hinges on how rapidly it grows in intensity:

Rapid intensification will send Erin’s storm clouds high into the atmosphere, where stronger winds might steer it northward.

Howeverr, if Erin strengthens relatively more slowly, then ground-level trade winds could keep it moving west, possibly closer to land.

The Bermuda High, a high-pressure system over the Atlantic, will be crucial in ultimately directing Erin’s path, according to CNN.

Watch Zones and Possible Threats

Caribbean islands: Stay alert for rising seas and sudden storms, especially this weekend.

Bermuda and the US East Coast: Swimmers and beachgoers must prepare for hazardous surf, even if Erin stays offshore.

Tropical Activity Heating Up Elsewhere

August is the busiest period of the hurricane season, which starts from mid-August and lasts till mid-October, and signs suggest more storms could appear soon.

According to CNN, a cluster of showers and storms in the southern Gulf has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression this weekend. Its short window may deliver heavy rain, especially across southern Texas, which faces a Level 2/4 flooding risk, with Louisiana and Mississippi placed under Level 1.

Even without full development, these storms may still threaten flooding in low-lying areas, as advised by the Weather Prediction Center and NWS Brownsville.

Erin Becomes the Atlantic’s First Hurricane Of The Season – All You Need to Know

