European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want

The Chair Ambassador of European Union Political and Security Committee Delphine Pronk and envoys of all 27 EU member states will be in India from 10th to 14th September. On their first visit to the country, they are scheduled to meet major Indian government officials, civil society groups and key think tanks. The aim is to get an idea about India’s policy priorities, and discuss ways to enhance partnership on security, defense, foreign policy.

The visit by the EU team comes after multiple key milestones in the bilateral relations between India and the EU. While the EU is one of India’s major trading partners and investors, the two sides seek to approve a free trade deal by 2025 end.

What Did European Union Officials Say on Relations With India?

PSC Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk said, “EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference. These critical issues will be high on our agenda and the insights and recommendations gathered from our visit will be presented to the top political leaders of the EU, paving the way for enhanced cooperation”

Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India further emphasized, “In today’s volatile geopolitical and economic landscape, the EU and India emerge as natural partners with strongly converging interests and shared values. Our leaders are determined to elevate the EU-India Strategic Partnership and harness its immense potential. This partnership of mutual benefit can contribute to the prosperity and safety of our citizens and contribute to global stability and security.” On the visit, he added, “The PSC visit to India underscores the Team Europe’s collective will to strengthen ties with India, especially in the area of defence and security cooperation.”

What Is PSC?

PSC, also known as the Political and Security Committee comprises of all the ambassadors of the EU and headed by European External Action Service. The committee plays a key role in forming the EU policy linked to foreign and defense. Moreover, it monitors global situation and gives opinion on making policies related to the situation.

As part of their responsibilities, the PSC travels to discuss various policies with partner nations and other global organizations.

