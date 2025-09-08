LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want

European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want

The EU Political and Security Committee, led by Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk and envoys from 27 member states, will visit India from 10–14 September. They will meet officials, think tanks and civil groups to discuss defence, security and foreign policy, aiming to deepen the EU-India Strategic Partnership.

The EU team will arrive in India on a five-day visit. (EUinIndia/X)
The EU team will arrive in India on a five-day visit. (EUinIndia/X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:30:49 IST

The Chair Ambassador of European Union Political and Security Committee Delphine Pronk and envoys of all 27 EU member states will be in India from 10th to 14th September. On their first visit to the country, they are scheduled to meet major Indian government officials, civil society groups and key think tanks. The aim is to get an idea about India’s policy priorities, and discuss ways to enhance partnership on security, defense, foreign policy. 

The visit by the EU team comes after multiple key milestones in the bilateral relations between India and the EU. While the EU is one of India’s major trading partners and investors, the two sides seek to approve a free trade deal by 2025 end.

What Did European Union Officials Say on Relations With India?

PSC Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk said, “EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference. These critical issues will be high on our agenda and the insights and recommendations gathered from our visit will be presented to the top political leaders of the EU, paving the way for enhanced cooperation”

Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India further emphasized, “In today’s volatile geopolitical and economic landscape, the EU and India emerge as natural partners with strongly converging interests and shared values. Our leaders are determined to elevate the EU-India Strategic Partnership and harness its immense potential. This partnership of mutual benefit can contribute to the prosperity and safety of our citizens and contribute to global stability and security.” On the visit, he added, “The PSC visit to India underscores the Team Europe’s collective will to strengthen ties with India, especially in the area of defence and security cooperation.”

What Is PSC?

PSC, also known as the Political and Security Committee comprises of all the ambassadors of the EU and headed by European External Action Service. The committee plays a key role in forming the EU policy linked to foreign and defense. Moreover, it monitors global situation and gives opinion on making policies related to the situation.

As part of their responsibilities, the PSC travels to discuss various policies with partner nations and other global organizations.

Also Read: Five Years, Five FTAs: How India’s Global Trade Is Taking Off

RELATED News

EAM Jaishankar calls for resilient supply chains, UN reforms at virtual BRICS Summit
Nepal Protests Turn Deadly: Police Allegedly Shoot Protester in Head Over Social Media Ban
18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?

LATEST NEWS

Triple National champion Jagathishree to represent India at FIM Asia Women's Cup in Thailand
Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities
Dark matter formed when fast particles slowed down and got heavy: Study
"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans, calls film "grand celebration of life"
European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want
European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want
European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want
European Union Eyes India as Key Ally! Here’s What They Want

QUICK LINKS