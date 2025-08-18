LIVE TV
Home > World > Ex FBI director James Comey Makes Surprising Confession About Taylor Swift And Donald Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey says he finds calm amid political tensions by listening to pop star Taylor Swift. He credits her approach to criticism and negativity for helping him cope. Comey shared his thoughts in a new Substack video, describing himself as a devoted “Swiftie.”

James Comey finds peace amid Trump tensions by listening to Taylor Swift, embracing her approach to criticism. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 05:12:04 IST

Former FBI Director James Comey revealed a surprising new way he manages the tension with President Donald Trump – listening to pop icon Taylor Swift.

In a video posted Sunday on his Substack, Comey described himself as a devoted “Swiftie” and explained that he finds comfort in Swift’s approach to handling criticism and negativity.

James Comey Reveals How He Finds Calm Amid Political Tension in Country

Comey said he has struggled with the aggressive tactics of Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who often respond forcefully to Trump’s provocations. He expressed a preference for Swift’s softer approach.

“While our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can’t stand her, what’s she doing?” Comey reflected.

Also Read: Florida Turnpike: Semi-Truck Driver, Said to Be Illegal Immigrant, Makes Deadly U-Turn Killing 3 | VIDEO

“Living her best life, producing great music and, as she urged all of us to do during the podcast, not giving the jerks power over her mind.”

He was referring to Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers.

“She said something about dealing with internet trolls that stuck with me – think of your energy as if it’s expensive,” Comey added.

The Clash Between Donald Trump And Taylor Swift

Earlier this month, Trump declared that Swift is “no longer hot,” contrasting her with actress Sydney Sweeney, who has received praise from conservative audiences for her American Eagle jeans commercials.

Swift has publicly supported former President Joe Biden in 2020 and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election cycle. Last September, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” claiming his criticism had harmed her popularity.

James Comey, Fired By Donald Trump in 2017 Now Under Investigation

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, sparking the Mueller investigation, has been a persistent critic of the president.

In May, Comey drew attention and a Secret Service probe for an Instagram post arranging seashells on a beach to read “8647,” a number interpreted by some as a call to remove Trump from office. Comey denied any harmful intent and later deleted the post.

Additionally, last month, his daughter Maurene Comey was dismissed from the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office.

Comey is also reportedly under investigation by the Justice Department.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Explains Why US Won’t Punish China For Refining Russian Oil, But Slaps India With 50% Tariffs

donald trumpJames ComeyTaylor Swiftus news

